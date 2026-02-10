Pics King Charles III Sign Language

This sign language interpreter’s report on the King getting heckled looked so NSFW that it added a hilarious new dimension to the story

Poke Reporter. Updated February 10th, 2026

The fallout from the Epstein Files reached King Charles, when he was heckled during a visit to Lancashire A reporter shouted a question at the King, asking him –

A man in the crowd at the train station shouted “How long have you known about Andrew?”, which seems pretty mild, as heckles go, but it still made the news, because – well, he’s the King.

Eddie Moriarty of Red Bee Media provided a BSL interpretation that elevated the item to a whole new level.

We can’t argue with Paul Howard’s assessment. Give him a week off. Give him an award. Give him the video of Donald Trump ‘soiling himself’ to interpret, because that would be immense.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

We second this.

Source Paul Howard Image Screengrab