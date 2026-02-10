This sign language interpreter’s report on the King getting heckled looked so NSFW that it added a hilarious new dimension to the story

Pics King Charles III Sign Language

The fallout from the Epstein Files reached King Charles, when he was heckled during a visit to Lancashire A reporter shouted a question at the King, asking him –

A man in the crowd at the train station shouted “How long have you known about Andrew?”, which seems pretty mild, as heckles go, but it still made the news, because – well, he’s the King.

Eddie Moriarty of Red Bee Media provided a BSL interpretation that elevated the item to a whole new level.

The lad signing the story about a member of the public heckling King Charles deserves the rest of the day off for this. pic.twitter.com/uSh6DtWOn0 — Paul Howard (@AkaPaulHoward) February 9, 2026

We can’t argue with Paul Howard’s assessment. Give him a week off. Give him an award. Give him the video of Donald Trump ‘soiling himself’ to interpret, because that would be immense.

