You don’t have to be a fan of the Inbetweeners to appreciate this Manchester bus’s number plate (but it will help)

Pics inbetweeners

To the streets of Manchester now where a bus – or more specifically, a bus’s registration plate – has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which may or may not be obvious.

Well played, Manchester, well played. pic.twitter.com/ZYk1Cx47cm — Sandford Ambulance Service (@Sandford_Ambo) February 10, 2026

And just in case you didn’t watch the Inbetweeners (what were you thinking?) …

Love it 😜 https://t.co/ysf6KGgrai — the original Grumpy Git (@GitGrumpygit) February 10, 2026

Took a couple of seconds, but got there. — Alan Beresford B’Stard parody. (@JBradshaw17775) February 10, 2026

