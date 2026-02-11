You don’t have to be a fan of the Inbetweeners to appreciate this Manchester bus’s number plate (but it will help)
To the streets of Manchester now where a bus – or more specifically, a bus’s registration plate – has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which may or may not be obvious.
Well played, Manchester, well played. pic.twitter.com/ZYk1Cx47cm
— Sandford Ambulance Service (@Sandford_Ambo) February 10, 2026
And just in case you didn’t watch the Inbetweeners (what were you thinking?) …
— Tony Hom (@TonyHom33) February 10, 2026
— Moody_Driver©️™️ 🚏 🚍 (@N0TINSERVICE) February 10, 2026
Lordy 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6mlcL0JYLW
— Bombi (@Bombilly_) February 10, 2026
Love it 😜 https://t.co/ysf6KGgrai
— the original Grumpy Git (@GitGrumpygit) February 10, 2026
Took a couple of seconds, but got there.
— Alan Beresford B’Stard parody. (@JBradshaw17775) February 10, 2026
READ MORE
Lee Anderson threatened a university whose debating society banned Reform UK and was given a lesson he’ll never forget
Follow the Sandford Ambulance Service here!