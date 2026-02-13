Nadine Dorries was keen to big up her new best friends on Reform UK only to have her bubble burst in spectacular style

Politics Nadine Dorries Question Time Reform UK

It’s not long ago that Liz Truss was a Conservative MP and Secretary of State for culture, of all things, and Boris Johnson’s undisputed number one fan.

But she’s moved on from all of that now after seeing the light and, er, getting into bed with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

So naturally she was keen to big up her new party when she was invited onto BBC1’s Question Time on Thursday night, only to have her bubble burst in spectacular style.

Nadine Dorries, "I went from the Conservatives to Reform UK to bring forward change" #BBCQT Luke Pollard, "I don't think you can have a new party when you're just a retirement home for failed Tories" pic.twitter.com/8QUB3WqLMU — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 12, 2026

Ooof.

That’s Labour MP and defence secretary Luke Pollard, just in case you were wondering. And just a few of the comments the exchange prompted …

She isnt even an MP anymore. Why is she being given airtime? — J. C. Moston (@jcmoston) February 13, 2026

Watch as QT’s undercover Reform guest, Madine Dorries, gets laughed at…again. pic.twitter.com/fzPk4JNPXQ — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) February 13, 2026

Dorries was the Culture Secretary who got humiliated because she didn't understand her brief & went on strike for a year after her crush resigned as PM. Took the salary & did sweet FA. Tell us again why we should listen to her advice. Seriously, they think we have amnesia. #bbcqt — Stormageddon (@lawks1) February 12, 2026

Reform is out of their depth, they are scraping the bottom of the pot — Don’t Follow Me (@stephtweet5) February 13, 2026

Dear BBC Question Time.

Nadine Dorries Columnist and Author. Should it not read Reform UK. This piss poor attempt to try and circumvent the fact that you have yet another Reform Party representative on the show is laughable. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/OHytVTuUDp — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) February 12, 2026

Dorries was a rubbish Tory https://t.co/owjpj0u5u0 — LozzatheAngel 535 (@Angelsfeartogo) February 13, 2026

Are we sure she didn’t go because she thinks Farage might give her a peerage after her ex didn’t. — Cin (@CFA_Yin) February 13, 2026

