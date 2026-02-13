Politics Nadine Dorries Question Time Reform UK

Nadine Dorries was keen to big up her new best friends on Reform UK only to have her bubble burst in spectacular style

John Plunkett. Updated February 13th, 2026

It’s not long ago that Liz Truss was a Conservative MP and Secretary of State for culture, of all things, and Boris Johnson’s undisputed number one fan.

But she’s moved on from all of that now after seeing the light and, er, getting into bed with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

So naturally she was keen to big up her new party when she was invited onto BBC1’s Question Time on Thursday night, only to have her bubble burst in spectacular style.

Ooof.

That’s Labour MP and defence secretary Luke Pollard, just in case you were wondering. And just a few of the comments the exchange prompted …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

READ MORE

Nadine Dorries tried to explain why she Jim Ratcliffe was right and it’s a mind-bending head wobbler

Source @implausibleblog