This woman’s especially NSFW response to a pair of Reform UK canvassers just went wildly viral and it’s a supremely satisfying watch

It’s by-election time in Gorton and Denton later this week, which may or may not be why this magnificent doorbell video clip has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

Let’s face it, it probably is.

It’s a Sheffield woman’s especially NSFW response to a pair of Reform UK canvassers and it makes for supremely satisfying viewing (might want to stick the headphones on if you are in an office though).

Reform canvassing massively backfires. "Take this back. Look at this fucking shit. We don't want you racist pricks… Fuck off, of the front of my house and don't trespass again.. you're not even from round here, are ya? You little prick." pic.twitter.com/rwyaRFRiwS — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 21, 2026

Bravo, madam.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Who is this Queen? 😂😂 — Nora (@Heal_within96) February 21, 2026

None of them are ever from the area they claim to want to represent. Vote against these pricks. https://t.co/4XUObR986K — Richard Sefton (@richardosefton) February 22, 2026

This is the reality as soon as these wankers leave their echo chamber — Leeds Fella : Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦 🇬🇧🇨🇦🇲🇽🇪🇺 (@FellaLeeds) February 21, 2026

Just going to grab a quick cuppa and almond slice or two, and check out the warm welcome for Farage's mob. https://t.co/97QMwPRVAd — Amjad Khan 💙 🇪🇺 (@SmartCircleComm) February 21, 2026

This is true patriotism. Standing up to the racist wankers trying to divide us. — David Glover Roberts (@glover_roberts) February 21, 2026

As a kid I spent a lot of my time around the parrs wood area in this constituency. Reform won’t be liked. Very mixed area with ppl who’ve got on for decades — jan (@smerkinkones) February 21, 2026

"Not even from round here are ya ya little prick" Love her https://t.co/EX8TEJiaDF — Shally P (@ForTheSocial) February 21, 2026

Love her!!! Love ❤️ — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) February 22, 2026

This clip should shown on GBNEWS and this woman should get a medal for honesty — LoathePopulism (@metztouat) February 21, 2026

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

On Saturday this lady gave me such a horrible response whilst I was out leafletting. She ran towards me, swore and insulted me…whilst she was still in her dressing gown at 2pm. Luckily she captured it all on her Ring doorbell so that the world can see how lovely she is.… https://t.co/4HT38kLLXv — Matt Smith – Reform UK Sheffield West 🇬🇧🩵 (@MattJSmith) February 23, 2026

