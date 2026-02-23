Politics Reform UK sheffield

This woman’s especially NSFW response to a pair of Reform UK canvassers just went wildly viral and it’s a supremely satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated February 23rd, 2026

It’s by-election time in Gorton and Denton later this week, which may or may not be why this magnificent doorbell video clip has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

Let’s face it, it probably is.

It’s a Sheffield woman’s especially NSFW response to a pair of Reform UK canvassers and it makes for supremely satisfying viewing (might want to stick the headphones on if you are in an office though).

Bravo, madam.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

Source @I_amMukhtar