This Cybertruck owner ramped up the posing stakes by adding an Apple Vision Pro, and got owned into another dimension

Over on Instagram, back in 2024, thegrizz_ was suffering a mild case of despair at humanity. This was why.

He added –

“What is wrong with this generation …”

It wasn’t long before the Apple Vision Pro wearer’s fame spread – and not in a good way.

Look out for Dr. Strange over here pic.twitter.com/6uiy8IDzJc — The Cybertruck Guy (@cybrtrkguy) February 4, 2024

Let’s just say – he must have needed some ointment for these burns.

1.

The main function of these goggles is to allow the people around the wearer to know they are an asshole. This person put a hat on a hat by also owning a Cybertruck. https://t.co/TPZvafisn1 — Joe Kassabian (@JoeKassabian) February 5, 2024

2.

When you want to tell people you’re a massive douche canoe without words. pic.twitter.com/d60L2enD12 — Rob Israel (@robisraelart) February 5, 2024

3.

This has to be the hardest, most futuristic exit of a Cybertruck owner anyone has ever seen thus far pic.twitter.com/7uY8tbg7IO — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) February 4, 2024

4.

If someone told me in 1995 that this is what people would look like in 2024, I’d laugh and say it was too cliche — Angry Pomeranian PhD (@realangrypom) February 4, 2024

5.

using two hands to shut the door makes him like a cartoon squirrel holding a cookie does that makes sense? https://t.co/StHZSs3VQw — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) February 5, 2024

6.

You thought people with bluetooth headsets seemingly talking to themselves looked crazy, this is another level. — Nate (@misconfig) February 4, 2024

7.

Apple and Tesla should pay these people to stop making PR for their products. This is anti-advertising. https://t.co/hlxmZ0IrFz — Maung Thuta (@CypressDahlia) February 5, 2024

8.

Nathan Barley 2024 https://t.co/mrNsuvnH4C — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) February 5, 2024

9.

based on every clip i’ve seen online so far, nobody wants the Apple Vision Pro to fail more than the people who already paid $3500 for it https://t.co/prZAXrVnzm — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) February 5, 2024

10.

We are seeing levels of dork behavior previously only theorized https://t.co/tv3bNMnPYZ — Peter Raleigh (@PetreRaleigh) February 5, 2024

11.

I'm pretty much a live-and-let-live guy, but I'm not going to gripe if authorities declares open season on this species https://t.co/sCYKxP23gm — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 5, 2024

12.

These videos are so embarrassing. They're more embarrassing than people actually using them in public. I don't even think anyone is actually using these in public other than guys making content. Its one thing to be an honest dork, this is worse https://t.co/8VvlsXvlbp — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) February 5, 2024

We can’t unsee this.

Bradley Cooper spending six years learning to conduct for six minutes https://t.co/PMBfdwdXMu — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) February 5, 2024

