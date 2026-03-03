US fail Iran Pete hegseth

A woman reporter dared ask Pete Hegseth a question he didn’t like and the hissy fit that followed didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

Saul Hutson. Updated March 3rd, 2026

Pete Hegseth is an angry man. He doesn’t host press conferences so much as he televises one-sided shouting matches.

But surely this man who dubs himself the Secretary of War would be ready to stand up and lead with a clear cut plan when his own country attacks another.

Not so fast.

All it took to short circuit Hegseth was a simple question about how long the war with Iran will last. His answer was quick, incoherent, and frothing at the mouth.

Translation: he has no idea.

Hegseth then got even angrier when he was asked if he doesn’t know how long the war will last, can he at least explain why the US is at war in the first place?

Watching Hegseth meltdown this pathetically in public inspired absolutely zero confidence in American plans for Iran, but it definitely inspired an eruption of Tweets.

