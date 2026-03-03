A woman reporter dared ask Pete Hegseth a question he didn’t like and the hissy fit that followed didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

US fail Iran Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth is an angry man. He doesn’t host press conferences so much as he televises one-sided shouting matches.

But surely this man who dubs himself the Secretary of War would be ready to stand up and lead with a clear cut plan when his own country attacks another.

Not so fast.

All it took to short circuit Hegseth was a simple question about how long the war with Iran will last. His answer was quick, incoherent, and frothing at the mouth.

BREAKING — Reporter: “How Long Will War Last?” Hegseth: “Typical Liberal Question! Don’t You Know Biden was Worse?” pic.twitter.com/3ZnRK2rgr6 — ✦✦✦ ✦✦✦ (@PamphletsY) March 2, 2026

Translation: he has no idea.

Hegseth then got even angrier when he was asked if he doesn’t know how long the war will last, can he at least explain why the US is at war in the first place?

BREAKING: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth snapped at a reporter who asked why U.S. troops are being sent into war. The fact that he could react this way when our nation’s sons and daughters are dying for a foreign government shows everything you need to know about this… pic.twitter.com/AVi1Rqn9gW — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 2, 2026

Watching Hegseth meltdown this pathetically in public inspired absolutely zero confidence in American plans for Iran, but it definitely inspired an eruption of Tweets.

1.

The arrogance of trump administration will be its downfall — Ant Spring (@Antdagooseman) March 2, 2026

2.

Probably a typical question from the mothers and fathers of the troops that are in harms way right now — young nasty man (@youngnastyman69) March 2, 2026

3.

This guy is so bad at this lol https://t.co/T3RPGJN2qP — Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethedog) March 2, 2026

4.

This guy is hopelessly out of his depth. Embarrassing. https://t.co/bqwfLmtSRL — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) March 2, 2026

5.

All that blabbing means there is no off ramp. https://t.co/PtkTQFqPAS — Tony Montana (@9mm_Scropion) March 2, 2026

6.

What a mother fucking clown. Who acts like this? They’re fucking up and they know it. https://t.co/Nu5YjlLe7w — Darth Powell (@VladTheInflator) March 2, 2026

7.

Colin Jost does a great Pete Hegseth on SNL…..oh wait that’s actually Pete Hegseth pic.twitter.com/b4GALhtqqv — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 2, 2026

8.