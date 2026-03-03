The ‘bad girl of Brexit’ trolled BBC reporters’ choice of clothes in the Middle East and was brutally schooled into next year

Weird World BBC Iran takedowns

Like us you may not be overly familiar with the work of Jo Marney, the self-styled ‘Bad Girl of Brexit’ and one-time girlfriend of Henry Bolton (remember him?).

We mention her again because Marney took time out of her busy schedule to take aim at the BBC’s reporters and what they were wearing while reporting on America’s attack on Iran.

Specifically presenter Clive Myrie and the corporation’s Middle East correspondent, Wyre Davis.

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because it prompted no end of very entertaining and totally on-point responses. These people surely said it best.

1.

Of all the many things to choose from to have a go at the BBC for…this isn't one of them. https://t.co/vTaWLf7BTj — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) March 3, 2026

2.

This reminds me of the time Fox News criticised Obama for wearing a ‘tan suit’ as not being presidential! Everything that is going on and you focus on dress code! Pathetic 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤣🤣🤣 — Phil Gwilliam (@Phil_Gwilliam) March 3, 2026

3.

Seriously. ?? They’re risking their lives to give us news. https://t.co/Ifeo6Vxo74 — LozzatheAngel 535 (@Angelsfeartogo) March 3, 2026

4.

Ah yes I will never forget at the height of the Gulf War Kate Aidie reporting from the frontlines while dressing up in a power suit and shoulder pads.

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/f3DSC688Is — Phil Gwilliam (@Phil_Gwilliam) March 3, 2026

5.

Why does it matter you melon 🍉 https://t.co/0wxbzlf6MX — Mikey Connor (@Mikeyconnor94) March 3, 2026

6.

7.

What a load of absolute bollocks. https://t.co/iQiYkwjkU1 — Tom Callow (@au_tom_otive) March 3, 2026

8.

Imagine being more fussed about the attire of a reporter over the fact children are being blown to pieces.

The right wing get sicker by the day. He is in a fckin warzone ffs, he isn't going to be dresses in his Sunday best for the occasion. Idiot. — Scott (@CelestialTeal) March 3, 2026

9.

Reporters literally risking their very lives to bring the news and someone is worried about their dress sense. 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/RRyt9ljJfV — Funmi Olutoye (@FunmiOlutoye) March 3, 2026

10.

They are dressed for the bomb shelter. Not for dinner. — #NotMyKing (@NoKingCharlie) March 3, 2026

And finally, this.

Tell me you've never been to a gym without saying you've never been to a gym. — Squinter (@squinteratn) March 3, 2026

READ MORE

Susanna Reid had a message for Brits who moved to Dubai to avoid paying tax and Andrew Neil’s rant just made us like it even more

Source Image BBC News