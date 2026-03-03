Weird World BBC Iran takedowns

The ‘bad girl of Brexit’ trolled BBC reporters’ choice of clothes in the Middle East and was brutally schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated March 3rd, 2026

Like us you may not be overly familiar with the work of Jo Marney, the self-styled ‘Bad Girl of Brexit’ and one-time girlfriend of Henry Bolton (remember him?).

We mention her again because Marney took time out of her busy schedule to take aim at the BBC’s reporters and what they were wearing while reporting on America’s attack on Iran.

Specifically presenter Clive Myrie and the corporation’s Middle East correspondent, Wyre Davis.

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because it prompted no end of very entertaining and totally on-point responses. These people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

And finally, this.

Source Image BBC News