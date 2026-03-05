Karoline Leavitt was asked to explain Iran’s ‘imminent threat’ to the US and her answer (such as it was) didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

Politics donald trump Iran Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt has jumped back on the scene to spit out a new round of brash, angry lectures.

In her latest public appearance, Leavitt trotted up to the White House press room podium to parrot talking points about the US attack on Iran. Every question gives her an opportunity to remind the American people that their president had a “feeling” about Iran being up to no good.

But one question threw her for a loop.

When Leavitt was pushed to provide a specific threat to America, she had some choice words for that reporter and anyone else with the gall to question her boss’s gut feelings.

Q: “No one from the administration has laid out the imminent threat that was supposed to have been taken care of by this…Why is it that across the administration you can’t say what the imminent threat against the U.S. was that required us to launch this?” Leavitt: “I completely… pic.twitter.com/leHX1turgA — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) March 4, 2026

That sure sounds like someone who doesn’t have a real answer to the question.

Rather than explain specifically and in detail why America started an international missile fight, Leavitt rejects the question and changes the subject.

Twitter had a lot of follow up questions.

1.

You can’t reject the premise of a question-that is a non answer. It’s a question! What is the imminent threat? — Jenelle V 🇺🇸 (@JenelleComedy) March 4, 2026

2.

If you can’t explain the “imminent threat” to a reporter, maybe there wasn’t one. — Christine Villaverde (@Villaverde4NC) March 4, 2026

3.

#22 in the book of stock answers to be memorized and used when you don’t want to answer the question. — Rebecca J (@rebecca_jivan) March 5, 2026

4.

In other words, she has no answer. https://t.co/DKjIxggqU6 — Tom (@Haudricourt) March 5, 2026

5.

The War Powers Resolution requires an imminent threat explanation within 48 hours, but apparently the administration needs a little more time. https://t.co/P0DfGALXfo — Christine Villaverde (@Villaverde4NC) March 4, 2026

6.

That’s what she says when she doesn’t have the answer. It doesn’t exist https://t.co/tZhMVY3hvv — Linda Duba (@sdduba) March 4, 2026

7.

Lots of gaslighting, then run out the clock with a bunch of words. How many times did she use the word “feeling” and is that a good reason for making a decision like this? — NADNAR- Not A Democrat Not a Republican (@NADNAR_org) March 4, 2026

8.