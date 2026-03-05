Politics donald trump Iran Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt was asked to explain Iran’s ‘imminent threat’ to the US and her answer (such as it was) didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

Saul Hutson. Updated March 5th, 2026

Karoline Leavitt has jumped back on the scene to spit out a new round of brash, angry lectures.

In her latest public appearance, Leavitt trotted up to the White House press room podium to parrot talking points about the US attack on Iran. Every question gives her an opportunity to remind the American people that their president had a “feeling” about Iran being up to no good.

But one question threw her for a loop.

When Leavitt was pushed to provide a specific threat to America, she had some choice words for that reporter and anyone else with the gall to question her boss’s gut feelings.

That sure sounds like someone who doesn’t have a real answer to the question.

Rather than explain specifically and in detail why America started an international missile fight, Leavitt rejects the question and changes the subject.

Twitter had a lot of follow up questions.

