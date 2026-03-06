This Brit reporter wasn’t taking Pete Hegseth’s ‘no’ for an answer and more of this sort of thing please

US BBC Iran Pete hegseth

No-one likes talking about America’s war on Iran more than secretary of war Pete Hegseth, not least this totally unhinged rant which was both very funny and utterly terrifying. Actually, maybe just terrifying.

Except – and you’ll never guess – it turns out Hegseth. is rather less reluctant to talk about the war when it comes to what appears to be the frankly horrific failures of the American war machine.

Specifically, this, and the BBC’s correspondent Tom Bateman despite Hegseth’s best efforts simply wasn’t taking no for an answer.

On Monday the Secretary of State said he didn’t know caused the destroyed buildings at a girls school in Minab on Saturday and to ask the Pentagon. So on Wednesday, we tried that. pic.twitter.com/Od8NBAbdXC — Tom Bateman (@tombateman) March 5, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

The BBC with the simple but important follow-up question — and the terse response that tells its own story. https://t.co/1Ijqg6EV1q — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) March 5, 2026

2.

Top class from @tombateman – he really is one of the BBC’s finest. Time and again he demonstrates it. https://t.co/Bwh0EPGqVX — Matthew Amroliwala (@AmroliwalaBBC) March 5, 2026

3.

What's so absolutely obscene is the little grin on his face at the beginning. He is enjoying this to the utmost, and he's baffled that people aren't impressed, taking him more seriously, giving him more respect. It's honestly disgusting to watch. And so pathetic. — minderbinder (@like_poor_tuco) March 5, 2026

4.

Hegseth really really does not want to address this question. https://t.co/06kLfpsmp2 — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) March 5, 2026

5.

Well done BBC. Hegseth's hatred of actual journalism on full display here. Has all the easy going charm & decorum of a day drinker. Why the Pentagon press corps is now all MAGA influencers, far right grifters & Mr Pillow Man's news channel https://t.co/WyUlU5csMO — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 5, 2026

6.

And now ask about the Iranian military band musicians slaughtered aboard an unarmed Iranian military vessel when guests of India off the coast of Sri Lanka… — Ellie Merton 🕷 #longcovid (@ellie_merton) March 5, 2026

7.

The flip-flop of comments, statements, and replies by various members of the American government is symptomatic of confusion, ignorance and hubris. — Ashis Basu 🇨🇦 ashis.bluesky.social (@BasuAshis) March 5, 2026

8.

This is how proper journalists do their job. Well done to this journalist. — Marcella (@cellah26bsky) March 5, 2026

9.

Yeah, sorry Pete Hegseth is a massive, gigantic, huge steaming pile of excrement. Don’t expect much out of a piece of shit. — Outta this Earth 🌎 Ⓥ (@Donaldknottz) March 5, 2026

Separate but related, this.

for a guy who made a living on TV, Pete Hegseth is a remarkably terrible public speaker you can almost hear his audience cringing here pic.twitter.com/ISuAqVcw7G — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2026

Wouldn’t open with it, Mr Secretary.

Source @tombateman