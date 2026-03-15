News Reform UK Richard tice

The Sunday Times reports that Reform UK’s Richard Tice ‘avoided nearly £600,000 in corporation tax’ due to a rare legal loophole and people are choking on the air of hypocrisy

Michael White. Updated March 15th, 2026

The Sunday Times has done some reporting on the business and tax affairs of Reform UK’s deputy leader, Richard Tice.

The paper reports that Tice’s property company, Quidnet Reit, used a complex corporate structure to avoid paying around £600,000 in corporation tax. It’s a legal structure, involving him listing the company on the Guernsey stock exchange and applying for it to become a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Tice told the paper that he complied with all relevant rules, adding:

“Voters should be reassured to have a successful businessman who knows how to make money for shareholders running a business, trade and energy department, making money and growth for taxpayers. If the country had had this before maybe we would not be in the current dire economic pickle.”

He then later tweeted:

Though the arrangement is legal, many are pointing out that the system seems rigged in favour of the wealthy, as well as Tice’s hypocrisy over his treatment of Labour’s Angela Rayner during her house sale tax controversy.

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Source: Twitter/X/Gabriel_Pogrund