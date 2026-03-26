Life Very British Problems

What’s your favourite British way of telling someone to calm down? 19 suggestions you can try out today

Poke Reporter. Updated March 26th, 2026

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The wonderful Very British Problems account is all about the idiosyncrasies of the inhabitants of this messed-up rock, and we reckon it’s those things that really make it great.

The queuing, the tea, the weather chat, sharing crisps by ripping open the bag – the lot.

They posed this question about something that affects us all.

Who hasn’t been there when someone’s just lost the plot? It could be at work, at home, in the supermarket queue when someone pushes in – heaven forbid. How do you tell people to calm down – and is it one of these?

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