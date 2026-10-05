The Maga cultist who insisted that life ‘begins at inception’ is still up there in the Good Liars Hall of Fame
The Good Liars may be the most adept nterviewers when it comes to shining a light on Maga idiocy, and one clip from 2025 is still among our favourites of the genre.
At Trump’s victory rally in Washington DC, one fan had the misfortune to run into Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, who ran rings around her anti-abortion rhetoric, with a little help from her own mistake.
“I believe that life begins at inception.”
“What movie was that? With the dreams? Like you don’t know if you’re dreaming or not? Like you control your dreams?”
When they posted it on Twitter, people were cracking up.
And finally …
Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab, Screengrab