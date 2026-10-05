Life mansplainers takedowns

This woman had the perfect response for a mansplainer who accused her of saying ‘meaningless, ridiculous things’ and people loved it

Poke Reporter. Updated October 5th, 2026

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To the world of the mansplainer now, and in particular writer and social critic Caitlin Flanagan who has been writing about the phenomenon of frat parties in the wake of the Cornell University frat house rape investigation.

Here is what @CaitlinPacific wrote on Twitter, with a link to her column in the Free Press.

And it prompted lots of responses like this …

… and this.

But it was this one that really caught people’s attention. And when we say people, we mean @CaitlinPacific.

And her response was simply magnificent.

Boom!

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

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Just to clarify, @CaitlinPacific didn’t actually divorce Greg – she was never married to him either (she is married to someone entirely different, according to every source we can find). Just a fabulous gag.

Source @CaitlinPacific