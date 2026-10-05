This woman had the perfect response for a mansplainer who accused her of saying ‘meaningless, ridiculous things’ and people loved it

Life mansplainers takedowns

To the world of the mansplainer now, and in particular writer and social critic Caitlin Flanagan who has been writing about the phenomenon of frat parties in the wake of the Cornell University frat house rape investigation.

Here is what @CaitlinPacific wrote on Twitter, with a link to her column in the Free Press.

https://t.co/CKkM0p8opi Women can easily shut down fraternities: Don’t go to their parties. — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) October 3, 2026

And it prompted lots of responses like this …

Interesting historical note: originally, fraternity parties were not coed. The brothers didn’t want women there. Co-ed fraternity parties become more of a new trend after the 1920s, and even more so after WWII. — Anthony Bradley (@drantbradley) October 3, 2026

… and this.

Fraternities need to take responsibility for what happens at their parties. Telling women to stay away is ridiculous — Êhäb (@hb27607767) October 4, 2026

But it was this one that really caught people’s attention. And when we say people, we mean @CaitlinPacific.

@CaitlinPacific Weird tweets from you lately. You seem not to understand that some women are heterosexual, and quite many of those like frat guys and enjoy frat parties. You keep following random thoughts far too long, and end up saying meaningless ridiculous things. — Greg Parker (@gregparker2017) October 3, 2026

And her response was simply magnificent.

@gregparker2017 That’s why we got divorced, Greg — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) October 3, 2026

Boom!

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. I am never leaving this website. https://t.co/ZEl8DxNnDP — Sara Luterman (@slooterman) October 4, 2026

2. good lord smoked his ass — John Chungus V (@John_Chungus_5) October 4, 2026

3. I'm glad that you hurt his feelings. Giving Gregs everywhere a bad name. — R U B B I S H Everything but the Rain (@Johnte_Uchiha) October 4, 2026

4. I would simply pass away. https://t.co/70krPNeD1J — Lu for Alaska (@luinalaska) October 4, 2026

5. It was at this exact moment that Greg's soul left his body. — 80Six40Seven (@jr46456) October 4, 2026

6. Somebody check on Greg — 80sPunkDad (@80sPunkDad) October 5, 2026

Just to clarify, @CaitlinPacific didn’t actually divorce Greg – she was never married to him either (she is married to someone entirely different, according to every source we can find). Just a fabulous gag.

Source @CaitlinPacific