Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s ‘Meet Your Second Wife’ SNL sketch is going viral and it’s a hilarious must-watch

Entertainment sketch comedy SNL tina fey

America’s Saturday Night Live has produced its fair share of iconic comedy over the decades, but few sketches hit quite as hard as ‘Meet Your Second Wife’.

It’s deliciously dark and utterly hilarious and we’re so glad that it’s been shared on Twitter by Audu as it’s the first time that we’ve seen it.

I swear Tina and Amy wrote this with a little personal rage behind it, and somehow that makes the whole thing even funnier. pic.twitter.com/Z1N0zLFRpQ — (@CineAudu) September 20, 2026

Oof!

And so to the comments.

1. Omg I remember when this came out… hits even harder now — Tony Parisi (@auradeluxe) September 21, 2026

2. The kayak joke at the end is the perfect button lol — Matthew S. Robinson (@robinsonishyde) September 21, 2026

3. Two of the best talents on the show in recent years and one of the best written and funniest gags they’ve ever done. I’m great extemporaneous performances by the cast. — ErikTheRed (@erichberger) September 20, 2026

4. This was a great cast. That era was pretty good — xtrojax 🇨🇦 ☤ (@xxTrojaxx) September 20, 2026

5. Born from the same place as one of the best lines in award show history RE “Gravity” at the 2014 Golden Globes: "Nominated for best film, Gravity is the story of how George Clooney would rather float away into space & die than spend one more minute with a woman his own age” pic.twitter.com/xWhVNxbYAN — Serial Entrepreneur (@MainWyBagOGlass) September 21, 2026

6. This is the first time I'm seeing this sketch. Yes, it's funny, but Jesus Fucking Christ! — David Nicholas (@MolBio_Cat) September 22, 2026

7. Holy shit this was so uncomfortably hilarious. — Kyeno ※ Logos 🗝 ❤️ (@IamGVAmor) September 21, 2026