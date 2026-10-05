Entertainment sketch comedy SNL tina fey
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s ‘Meet Your Second Wife’ SNL sketch is going viral and it’s a hilarious must-watch
America’s Saturday Night Live has produced its fair share of iconic comedy over the decades, but few sketches hit quite as hard as ‘Meet Your Second Wife’.
It’s deliciously dark and utterly hilarious and we’re so glad that it’s been shared on Twitter by Audu as it’s the first time that we’ve seen it.
I swear Tina and Amy wrote this with a little personal rage behind it, and somehow that makes the whole thing even funnier. pic.twitter.com/Z1N0zLFRpQ
— (@CineAudu) September 20, 2026
Oof!
And so to the comments.