Entertainment sketch comedy SNL tina fey

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s ‘Meet Your Second Wife’ SNL sketch is going viral and it’s a hilarious must-watch

David Harris. Updated October 5th, 2026

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America’s Saturday Night Live has produced its fair share of iconic comedy over the decades, but few sketches hit quite as hard as ‘Meet Your Second Wife’.

It’s deliciously dark and utterly hilarious and we’re so glad that it’s been shared on Twitter by Audu as it’s the first time that we’ve seen it.

Oof!

And so to the comments.

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