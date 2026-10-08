Reform UK-ers vented their fury at this spoof teacher’s note about a nativity play and the joke was very much on them
If mince pies are on the supermarket shelves then it must be time for people of a certain political bent to get furious about Christmas not being what it used to be.
And it’s with this very much in mind that we bring you this spoof teacher’s note posted by @SimonHarrisMBD over on Twitter.
Can’t believe the letter I’ve just had home from school. The world’s gone mad. Whatever next!!!!!!!! https://t.co/6i3XFMq3nO
— Simon Harris (@SimonHarrisMBD) October 7, 2026
It ended up being shared in a Laila Cunningham group – you remember, Reform UK’s London mayoral hopeful – over on Facebook and the eye-bulging fury was something to behold.
Someone posted this in a Laila Cunningham group and like clockwork the Reformers fell for it 🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/DxiI8bNQGr
— Yorkshire Victor Meldrew+his dog (@TheMeldrew) October 7, 2026
Mission absolutely accomplished. And these people loved it just as much as we did.
And the joke, of course, was very much on them.
Mary or Joseph?
— Chris Parry (@DrChrisParry) October 7, 2026
Follow @SimonHarrisMBD here!
Source @SimonHarrisMBD @TheMeldrew