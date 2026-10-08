Politics nativity Reform UK

Reform UK-ers vented their fury at this spoof teacher’s note about a nativity play and the joke was very much on them

Poke Reporter. Updated October 8th, 2026

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If mince pies are on the supermarket shelves then it must be time for people of a certain political bent to get furious about Christmas not being what it used to be.

And it’s with this very much in mind that we bring you this spoof teacher’s note posted by @SimonHarrisMBD over on Twitter.

It ended up being shared in a Laila Cunningham group – you remember, Reform UK’s London mayoral hopeful – over on Facebook and the eye-bulging fury was something to behold.

Mission absolutely accomplished. And these people loved it just as much as we did.

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And the joke, of course, was very much on them.

Follow @SimonHarrisMBD here!

Source @SimonHarrisMBD @TheMeldrew