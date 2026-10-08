Donald Trump’s jaw-dropping threats to his White House foes was off the scale shocking even for him – 17 stunned responses

Politics barack obama donald trump hillary clinton

The President of the United States is a very powerful person. They have access to weapons and forces and teams that can execute their wishes at the drop of a hat.

Up until now, the President used that access with discretion. But now someone like Donald Trump sits at the helm. He’s erratic, he’s impulsive, and he’s incredibly dim.

Those are not the qualities one seeks in a leader, let alone a leader with almost unlimited resources.

During a press conference in the Oval Office, Trump let loose a bizarre and angry rant about what he could’ve done to his (former) rivals.

Trump: “I could’ve done very bad things to Hillary Clinton. I could’ve done very very bad things to Joe Biden. I could’ve done very bad things to Barack Hussein Obama … I can do whatever I want, if I want.” https://t.co/xN6hiFNTaX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2026

Following up “I can do whatever I want, if I want…” with calling the office of the President a “sacred space” doesn’t exactly add up.

The replies were equal parts confused, scared, and angry after hearing Trump’s latest unveiled threats to his opponents.

2. This is not a normal thing for a president to say. https://t.co/NXKurULGGi — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) October 7, 2026

3. “I can do whatever I want.” I believe that somewhere along the way, we deviated from the path that founders intended for us. — jp (@ChefjparkJohn) October 7, 2026

4. This message is brought to you by the 6 dumb af conservative Supreme Court justices who believe our founding fathers wanted presidents to be free from accountability & have ultimate immunity. — ForeverBlessed (@4evaBlessed23) October 7, 2026

5. The hubris of this man is overwhelmingly sickening. The SC, and the Republican Congress are at fault for turning him from the bad president he was in his first term, into a monstrously corrupt president in this 2nd term. — Claire S 🤍 (@SaintLaurant) October 7, 2026

6. Said every dictator ever https://t.co/P19hYPxxkY — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 7, 2026