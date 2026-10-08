Pete Hegseth went for a run with the troops and it’s unintentionally the funniest and most humiliating thing he’s ever done (wait for it!)

US Pete hegseth

Donald Trump’s secretary of defence, sorry, war, Pete Hegseth likes to get down and dirty with the military he is apparently in charge of.

Not on the front line, obviously, but strictly performative stuff for the cameras to reassure Magas everywhere that we’re all in this together, right?

Except it doesn’t always work out the way Hegseth would presumably want it, and nowhere better – or funnier – was this demonstrated than when this training run with the troops in Seattle.

When we say wait for it, we really do mean wait for it.

Pete Hegseth trails behind the crowd while running with troops in San Diego https://t.co/szbYarq8jM — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 7, 2026

And he didn’t stop (start?) there.

Hegseth is too tired to do pull-ups so he decides to high-five people instead https://t.co/gVZwCWU9mh — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 7, 2026

Or even there!

New footage of Pete Hegseth working out with troops https://t.co/ugDNaFvaT2 — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 7, 2026

And the mockery was unrelenting and entirely deserved.

1. This is the funniest shit of all time… wait for it… 😂 https://t.co/0QYLNJTkl1 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 7, 2026

2. Vet here, we made fun of the leadership that did shit like this. https://t.co/B820RKlxf4 — His Dudeness (@ZDudeness) October 7, 2026

3. This makes it look like he's chasing after kids who've swiped his whisky bottle — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 7, 2026

4. alright soldier give me five reps of being too hungover to walk https://t.co/bspsIng94M — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) October 7, 2026

5. Where’s Pete? Oh there he is. https://t.co/2eYpiauLdg — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 7, 2026