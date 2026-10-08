US Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth went for a run with the troops and it’s unintentionally the funniest and most humiliating thing he’s ever done (wait for it!)

John Plunkett. Updated October 8th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s secretary of defence, sorry, war, Pete Hegseth likes to get down and dirty with the military he is apparently in charge of.

Not on the front line, obviously, but strictly performative stuff for the cameras to reassure Magas everywhere that we’re all in this together, right?

Except it doesn’t always work out the way Hegseth would presumably want it, and nowhere better – or funnier – was this demonstrated than when this training run with the troops in Seattle.

When we say wait for it, we really do mean wait for it.

And he didn’t stop (start?) there.

Or even there!

And the mockery was unrelenting and entirely deserved.

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