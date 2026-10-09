Donald Trump just gave Elon Musk the National Medal of Science and it wasn’t just the timing that sent people scurrying down the rabbit hole

Politics donald trump elon musk twitter

Two of the richest gas bags in the universe have reunited and it feels so… icky.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have had a complicated dynamic. They are the best of friends, they are the worst of friends. But one thing is for sure: Trump will cozy up to anyone who can help him during election season.

With mid-terms lurking right around the corner and Maga momentum circling the drain, Trump took some time out of his schedule to award Musk with the National Medal of Science.

Just look at how happy they are together again.

Elon Musk is awarded the National Medal of Science https://t.co/qaeNt7GsU9 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2026

The pair seem to have a delicate friendship that has had highs (like Musk donating $290 million to Trump’s 2024 Presidential campaign), lows (like Trump firing Musk from his position atop the disastrous DOGE department) and everything else that comes along with a partnership between two sociopathic weirdos.

The timing of this reunion seemed to grab the attention of everyone in the replies.

1. I said it before and I’ll say it again, there’s something really off about Musk coming around again right before the election. https://t.co/Q4qzHrYYzl — Grace Hall (@Randaroo1212) October 8, 2026

2. For what? He's a financial manipulator, not a scientist. — Ed G (@EdGeeDetroiter) October 8, 2026

3. s there anything more pathetic than giving an award to your biggest political donor? Yes, accepting it. https://t.co/wCUZGvO5fo — John Johnston (@johnguyjohnston) October 8, 2026

4. Look how miserable he is giving an award to someone else pic.twitter.com/YDktxdW8GB — Indiana Headroom (@abefromanofchi) October 8, 2026

5. Billionaires giving Billionaires awards wile they fleece America. Who really gives an and how does that help the average American citizen??

Nada #VoteBlue — Pokey (@Pokey9526816868) October 8, 2026

6. This administration = a perpetual circle jerk machine — TheeBrandi (@TheeBrandi) October 8, 2026

7. Jeffery Epstein would be proud today. pic.twitter.com/rxgjRKLdQu — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) October 8, 2026