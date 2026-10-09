JD Vance’s dictionary-busting redefinition of Socialism just put the satirists out of business – 21 epic side-eyes

US JD Vance socialism

JD Vance is the safety net in the event of anything incapacitating Donald Trump – such as a particularly tricky slope, an eagle visiting the Oval Office, or McDonald’s DC closing for refurbishment.

If, like us, you’re already dubious that the VP is up to the job, this clip will absolutely not reassure you.

Q: How do you define socialism personally? JD VANCE: I think in reality what it actually means in the American context is you want to replace American workers with foreigners workers, and you want boys to play in girls’ sports https://t.co/2tMA487lRp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2026

In other words …

There we have it, folks. In Republican circles, socialism means whatever they want it to mean. — Eric the Deep State Operative (@NotBadgers) October 8, 2026

Despite Vance setting a spectacularly low bar in previous responses, people felt he may have managed to limbo under it.

1. THIS IS NOT THE DEFINITION OF SOCIALISM https://t.co/Lv5CCMPAGD — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 8, 2026

2. This guy was a best selling author who went to yale btw https://t.co/JBLDX9nppQ — Organizermemes (@OrganizerMemes) October 8, 2026

3. Man just made up an entirely new definition of socialism….lol. Like be for real. https://t.co/mPUyi3aWVp — Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) October 8, 2026

4. This is why, when Republicans use the word socialism to tag Democrats, it has no relationship with the actual definition of the word. https://t.co/IvFrbGcWFP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 8, 2026

5. You don’t just get to redefine words to suit your narrative.

Yale did a bad job with this one. https://t.co/lF2073MLvf — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) October 8, 2026

6. The dumbest VP in history https://t.co/j5IH6vrMLV — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) October 8, 2026

7. [Narrator's voice] That was not what socialism means. https://t.co/uwVlHccmFH — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) October 8, 2026

8. The famous Karl Marx line: "Workers of the world, unite; you have nothing to lose but your chains! And make sure those workers are Mexicans and the athletes have dicks." https://t.co/Jpfo9WTl0C — Warren (@swd2) October 8, 2026

9. Socialism is when the free market dictates labor supply, apparently. What a ridiculous answer from a guy who knows better. https://t.co/IBK2L7I3sN — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) October 8, 2026