JD Vance’s dictionary-busting redefinition of Socialism just put the satirists out of business – 21 epic side-eyes
JD Vance is the safety net in the event of anything incapacitating Donald Trump – such as a particularly tricky slope, an eagle visiting the Oval Office, or McDonald’s DC closing for refurbishment.
If, like us, you’re already dubious that the VP is up to the job, this clip will absolutely not reassure you.
Q: How do you define socialism personally?
JD VANCE: I think in reality what it actually means in the American context is you want to replace American workers with foreigners workers, and you want boys to play in girls’ sports https://t.co/2tMA487lRp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2026
In other words …
There we have it, folks. In Republican circles, socialism means whatever they want it to mean.
— Eric the Deep State Operative (@NotBadgers) October 8, 2026
Despite Vance setting a spectacularly low bar in previous responses, people felt he may have managed to limbo under it.