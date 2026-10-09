US JD Vance socialism

JD Vance’s dictionary-busting redefinition of Socialism just put the satirists out of business – 21 epic side-eyes

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 9th, 2026

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JD Vance is the safety net in the event of anything incapacitating Donald Trump – such as a particularly tricky slope, an eagle visiting the Oval Office, or McDonald’s DC closing for refurbishment.

If, like us, you’re already dubious that the VP is up to the job, this clip will absolutely not reassure you.

Nathan Fillion looking as though he's about to say something, then thinking better of it

In other words …

Despite Vance setting a spectacularly low bar in previous responses, people felt he may have managed to limbo under it.

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