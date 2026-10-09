People have been sharing the unspoken rules of corporate survival – 17 sneaky ways to get ahead in the office
If you’ve ever worked in an office, you’ll know that it’s a thunderdome of sociopathic behaviour. But if you know how to play your cards, it’s possible to survive if not thrive.
To find out how to navigate the hostile hot desks of white collar workplaces, u/Prodesse1994 put the following question to office survivors over at r/AskReddit:
‘What’s an “unspoken rule” of corporate survival?’
Put a pin in these top replies, you’ll need them later…