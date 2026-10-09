Donald Trump declared people “the enemy” for saying AI instead of SI, and Orwell entered the chat – 23 people calling out the newspeak
There’s nothing Donald Trump likes more than a good executive order. It means he doesn’t have to get his hare-brained schemes past Congress, and the new rules can run at least until a judge declares them illegal, and he’s exhausted the appeal process.
A recent executive order changed the term Artificial Intelligence to Super Intelligence, because “Artificial sounds fake.”
Trump: Super intelligence or SI, and that’s the official name in the United States. I’ll be signing a very powerful executive order. I spoke to President Xi. He loves it. When you say artificial intelligence, it’s artificial. This is extreme intelligence. It’s superior intelligence. It’s supreme also intelligence. But the word super is the best word of all and it’s the simplest.
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2026
Much like Elon Musk trying to make people say X instead of Twitter, there hasn’t been a massive uptake of Trump’s rebrand, so in a move straight out of Nineteen Eighty-Four, he has now pushed a little harder.
BREAKING: President Trump says the White House considers anyone who uses the term “Artificial Intelligence” the enemy. https://t.co/wX9Ln9fcQW
— The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) October 8, 2026
Nothing authoritarian to see here. Nothing at all.
A lot of people took the declaration as an opportunity to show exactly where they stand – like this.
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 8, 2026
Artificial intelligence.
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 8, 2026
It was very on-brand for the Trump administration that their own website still calls it AI.
If you go to AI(dot)Gov website, it literally shows Donald Trump "The enemy" hahaha. https://t.co/hxjm33gqrO
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 8, 2026
The internet weighed in, with a mixture of scorn and trepidation. Mainly scorn, though.