Donald Trump declared people “the enemy” for saying AI instead of SI, and Orwell entered the chat – 23 people calling out the newspeak

US AI donald trump

There’s nothing Donald Trump likes more than a good executive order. It means he doesn’t have to get his hare-brained schemes past Congress, and the new rules can run at least until a judge declares them illegal, and he’s exhausted the appeal process.

A recent executive order changed the term Artificial Intelligence to Super Intelligence, because “Artificial sounds fake.”

Trump: Super intelligence or SI, and that’s the official name in the United States. I’ll be signing a very powerful executive order. I spoke to President Xi. He loves it. When you say artificial intelligence, it’s artificial. This is extreme intelligence. It’s superior intelligence. It’s supreme also intelligence. But the word super is the best word of all and it’s the simplest. — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2026

Much like Elon Musk trying to make people say X instead of Twitter, there hasn’t been a massive uptake of Trump’s rebrand, so in a move straight out of Nineteen Eighty-Four, he has now pushed a little harder.

BREAKING: President Trump says the White House considers anyone who uses the term “Artificial Intelligence” the enemy. https://t.co/wX9Ln9fcQW — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) October 8, 2026

Nothing authoritarian to see here. Nothing at all.

A lot of people took the declaration as an opportunity to show exactly where they stand – like this.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

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Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

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Artificial Intelligence — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 8, 2026

Artificial intelligence. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 8, 2026

It was very on-brand for the Trump administration that their own website still calls it AI.

If you go to AI(dot)Gov website, it literally shows Donald Trump "The enemy" hahaha. https://t.co/hxjm33gqrO — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 8, 2026

The internet weighed in, with a mixture of scorn and trepidation. Mainly scorn, though.

1. -Gas prices skyrocketed. -Diesel prices skyrocketed. -AI companies lost control of their models and agents. What is trump focused on? Renaming stuff. November is coming. https://t.co/RR3zYte1KD — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 8, 2026

2. Yes, gentle reader, this is in fact genuine. Yes, we are the dum(b)est country. pic.twitter.com/N6M0ZjFawD — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 8, 2026

3. Sign me up for the Official Trump Administration Enemies List. It’s AI. pic.twitter.com/Q2L1vzLexc — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 8, 2026

4. 114,000 Americans die each year because they can’t access and afford healthcare due to the greed of for-profit healthcare companies, but somehow Trump feels that people using the term “artificial intelligence,” are “the enemy.” pic.twitter.com/XyZDkzJbyr — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) October 8, 2026

5. Oh good. Real-life Thought Police. Exactly what I always wanted.#MakeOrwellFictionAgain https://t.co/LL2CKFQpDP — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 8, 2026

6. Nothing says freedom of speech like forcing everyone to adhere to stupid language dictated by the President. https://t.co/TvwPTXKY5P — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) October 8, 2026

7. It honestly rules how Trump will randomly stick his head out of the office and yell something like "The color of grass is called 'squilp' now and if you say green you're transgender" and the entire upper echelon of fascist oligarchs just has to go along with it https://t.co/5gVLmdkDOX — RednBlackSalamander (@9mmballpoint) October 8, 2026

8. So great that Trump brought back free speech! https://t.co/osFyyOkvY6 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 8, 2026

9. These people have been called pronouns “forced language” for years https://t.co/tv3YFN2jjQ — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 8, 2026

10. Time to adjust grandpas meds again pic.twitter.com/wgKdyilhyQ — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) October 8, 2026

11. Oh, go oil your leg-walker, crackpot. pic.twitter.com/BGTQIOw3zB — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) October 8, 2026