US AI donald trump

Donald Trump declared people “the enemy” for saying AI instead of SI, and Orwell entered the chat – 23 people calling out the newspeak

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 9th, 2026

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There’s nothing Donald Trump likes more than a good executive order. It means he doesn’t have to get his hare-brained schemes past Congress, and the new rules can run at least until a judge declares them illegal, and he’s exhausted the appeal process.

A recent executive order changed the term Artificial Intelligence to Super Intelligence, because “Artificial sounds fake.”

Much like Elon Musk trying to make people say X instead of Twitter, there hasn’t been a massive uptake of Trump’s rebrand, so in a move straight out of Nineteen Eighty-Four, he has now pushed a little harder.

Nothing authoritarian to see here. Nothing at all.

Seth Meyers moving his upturned palms in a 'weighing up' motion.

A lot of people took the declaration as an opportunity to show exactly where they stand – like this.

It was very on-brand for the Trump administration that their own website still calls it AI.

The internet weighed in, with a mixture of scorn and trepidation. Mainly scorn, though.

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