People have been sharing the times someone piped up at the ‘speak now or forever hold your peace’ bit at a marriage – 21 total wedding ruiners
The only time you ever hear someone say something to try and stop a wedding is in films and TV. It never, ever happens in real life, right?
Well, no, wrong, it turns out. And rather than do it for a noble reason, some people do it for a joke, which is somehow even worse.
Over on the AskUK subreddit, user WrestleSausages has been wondering about it…
‘Have you ever had an experience at a wedding where at the ‘speak now or forever hold your peace’ part, someone has tried to make a joke and it failed horribly?
‘Was at a wedding this weekend and it was lovely, but it got me thinking that the whole thing is ripe for some comedian to ruin by trying to make a joke at the wrong moment.’
And quite a few people had experienced this mortifying moment, like these…