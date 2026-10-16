People have been sharing the times someone piped up at the ‘speak now or forever hold your peace’ bit at a marriage – 21 total wedding ruiners

Life r/AskUK wedding

The only time you ever hear someone say something to try and stop a wedding is in films and TV. It never, ever happens in real life, right?

Well, no, wrong, it turns out. And rather than do it for a noble reason, some people do it for a joke, which is somehow even worse.

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user WrestleSausages has been wondering about it…

‘Have you ever had an experience at a wedding where at the ‘speak now or forever hold your peace’ part, someone has tried to make a joke and it failed horribly? ‘Was at a wedding this weekend and it was lovely, but it got me thinking that the whole thing is ripe for some comedian to ruin by trying to make a joke at the wrong moment.’

And quite a few people had experienced this mortifying moment, like these…

1. ‘Was a guest of an ex at a wedding many years ago and the father of the bride at this point stood up and said something along the lines of “I’ve never liked Dave. Sarah, are you sure you want to go through with this?” The bride just turned to the groom and the celebrant and carried on. ‘Not knowing anything about the couple I didn’t know if it was humour or if it was genuinely a last ditch attempt to stop the marriage. Speaking to other guests later there was mixed opinion on the matter and I still don’t know. ‘It was truly bewildering.’

–No-Blackberry-3945

2. ‘I attended a wedding where, at that exact moment, the happy couple’s one year old daughter went “AAAAAAAAA!” at the top of her voice. It was hilarious.’

–stevemillions

3. ‘We were told before our wedding that any attempt at a joke, even an obvious one, would result in the wedding having to be stopped while the claim was investigated, and it would not be permitted to continue the same day… so to have a stern word with any friends who might be inclined to be jokers.’

–clickyclicky456

4. ‘Happened to a friend. One of the grooms friends thought it would be hilarious to make an inappropriate joke about being in love with the bride. It halted things, didn’t stop the wedding going ahead but the poor girl was completely devastated. ‘All that work, all that planning, all that saving up and all anybody remembers is that asshat trying to be funny.’

–WorldAncient7852

5. ‘I was at a wedding and knew the groom was cheating. The marriage was going to collapse quickly as they didn’t even like each other. ‘When that question was asked I’ll never forget the groom staring at me… should have made a “joke” then.’

–Funny-Astronomer29

6. ‘I got married a few months ago and at our meeting at the register office beforehand I asked this. ‘She told us that they’d had one family where the staff were warned prior that the bride’s uncles and cousins were renowned ‘jokers’ and were very likely to object. ‘At the ceremony they were seated at the back and the couple arranged for a couple of wardrobe-sized security guards to be there to hustle them out if they attempted a ‘joke’. ‘Which they did – all stood up and started shouting – so they were, all the way out to the pavement.’

–mronion82

7. ‘When we were going through the process of getting married and having meetings with the vicar, he told us that they take any “jokes” seriously. ‘We ended having chats with every single one of our friends (they’re all a bunch of jokers) to tell them that any joke they make would massively backfire and could end up with our wedding being delayed or cancelled if it was serious enough. ‘Luckily everyone stayed silent during the “forever hold your peace” part but man was my heart racing.’

–gg11618

8. ‘Thankfully not, it’s one of the unfunniest things you could do. ‘I was at a wedding where someone had to cough and it unfortunately timed with the silence after the registrar said that bit, but there was just a quiet and good natured ripple of laughter for that because it was a genuine accident.’

–ice_planet_x

9. ‘My uncle Reg always used to clear his throat at that point. It was a kind of family tradition. People marrying into our family must have been mortified.’

–SloightlyOnTheHuh

10. ‘Saw a video of a ceremony recently where a baby a few rows back shouted “NO” at that part. Think I’d die laughing if it was my wedding.’

–Throwaway6765656

11. ‘I was at a wedding where much drink was taken and quite a bit of spliffing in the toilets. The bride and groom were both from blended families and all the parents and step-parents were there. ‘Father of the bride gave the first speech, which was fine. By the time he’d heard all the other speeches he was more drunk and felt he had more to say. Got up, tried, couldn’t get his words out, and eventually settled on, ‘Well we’re all fucking divorced anyway.’ and sat back down. ‘Later there was a massive fight in the car park. Great wedding. A total classic.’

–BankEast1099