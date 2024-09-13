News donald trump US presidential election
10 simply fabulous Donald Trump “they’re eating the pets” remixes because it’s the gift that keeps on giving
The way a Donald Trump news cycle usually works is: he says something nuts, we have a few laughs, and we move on (usually to him saying something even more batsh*t).
But Trump’s claim from this week’s presidential debate about immigrants eating dogs and cats in some US cities has had a longer shelf life than most of the former president’s ramblings.
And Trump is just doubling down on these claims. Now he says geese are going missing!
“The migrants are walking off with the town’s geese. They’ve taken the geese. You know where the geese are in the park, in the lake, and even walking off with their pets. My dog’s been taken. My dog’s gone.”
Anyone who believes this lie is in a cult.
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 13, 2024
So far this week, we’ve had the live reaction from audiences watching the debate. We’ve had several edits with The Simpsons – including from Hank Azaria, one of the biggest voice stars from that show.
Chief Wiggum, Springfield PD, here… they’re doing WHAT? pic.twitter.com/KiK3srkb0i
— Hank Azaria (@HankAzaria) September 12, 2024
And here we are days later, and the hits keep on coming. Allow us to catch you up on some of the remixes, memes and funny reactions to Trump’s nutso claims that you might have missed – starting with more The Simpsons.
1.
“In Springfield they’re eating the dogs…”
Donald Trump thinks he’s living in The Simpsons…#Debate2024 #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/grJrCa5aFn
— David (@Zero_4) September 11, 2024
2.
@pabloprompt En Springfield se están comiendo a las mascotas!! La IA últimamente se está usando para cosas más cómicas que productivas y bienvenido sea Esta vez le tocó a Donald Trump con su ya famosa frase ‘In Springfield, They Are Eating the Dogs’ Vídeo hecho por el usuario @8bit_e subido en la plataforma X. #inteligenciaartificial #ia #springfield #donaldtrump #donaldtrumpmemes #donaldtrumpspringfield #eatingdogs #thesimpsons ♬ sonido original – Pablo Prompt
3.
Eating Pets: The Musical pic.twitter.com/vjkCJRQHkd
— Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) September 12, 2024
4.
THEY MADE A SONG!!! pic.twitter.com/r76tVP7jIJ
— il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) September 12, 2024
Here’s the fuller version:
Remix from @ProdByCasaDi
“They’e Eating The Dogs, Eating The Cats”, from last nights presidential debate on ✨@ABCNetwork #HarrisTrumpDebate2024 #NewMusic2024 banger pic.twitter.com/KpV3gp0Him
— ArtOnArtsBlog (@ArTallks) September 11, 2024
5.
My musical tribute.
They’re eating the dogs now,
They’re eating the cats
The people came in now
They’re eating the pets…
Video: @xcitizenjournal #TrumpisaDementedWeirdo #theyreeatingthedogs #Debate2024 #theyreeatingthecats #petslivesmatter pic.twitter.com/zusJ2nkyaM
— Baron von Klar Esq ✠️ *Atlas Network Approved (@BaronvonKlar) September 12, 2024