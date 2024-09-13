News donald trump US presidential election

10 simply fabulous Donald Trump “they’re eating the pets” remixes because it’s the gift that keeps on giving

Poke Reporter. Updated September 13th, 2024

The way a Donald Trump news cycle usually works is: he says something nuts, we have a few laughs, and we move on (usually to him saying something even more batsh*t).

But Trump’s claim from this week’s presidential debate about immigrants eating dogs and cats in some US cities has had a longer shelf life than most of the former president’s ramblings.

And Trump is just doubling down on these claims. Now he says geese are going missing!

So far this week, we’ve had the live reaction from audiences watching the debate. We’ve had several edits with The Simpsons – including from Hank Azaria, one of the biggest voice stars from that show.

And here we are days later, and the hits keep on coming. Allow us to catch you up on some of the remixes, memes and funny reactions to Trump’s nutso claims that you might have missed – starting with more The Simpsons.

1.

2.

@pabloprompt En Springfield se están comiendo a las mascotas!! La IA últimamente se está usando para cosas más cómicas que productivas y bienvenido sea Esta vez le tocó a Donald Trump con su ya famosa frase ‘In Springfield, They Are Eating the Dogs’ Vídeo hecho por el usuario @8bit_e subido en la plataforma X. #inteligenciaartificial #ia #springfield #donaldtrump #donaldtrumpmemes #donaldtrumpspringfield #eatingdogs #thesimpsons ♬ sonido original – Pablo Prompt

3.

4.

Here’s the fuller version:

5.

