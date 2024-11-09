Politics lee anderson the UK

Lee Anderson says Reform will fix the NHS in Wales but just don’t ask for any details – 16 gleeful reactions

Poke Reporter. Updated November 9th, 2024

You’d think you’d tire of seeing Reform MP Lee Anderson getting owned and caught out by his own words – because it happens so very often.

But no, there’s still a lot of mileage to be had from watching Anderson have to deal with facts and logic in real time.

The Reform UK Welsh conference took place on Friday, and our Lee was there to big up the Reform agenda. But then he was confronted by investigative journalist Will Hayward, who had questions about the party’s plans for the NHS in Wales.

You’ll be shocked – shocked! – to hear that Anderson was pretty light on the details of how their plans would work, struggling to explain how they’d reduce waiting lists and how much they’d save in NHS spending.

The interview is going viral on Twitter/X because, well, the world can’t get enough of Lee Anderson choking on his own arguments.

