Lee Anderson says Reform will fix the NHS in Wales but just don’t ask for any details – 16 gleeful reactions

You’d think you’d tire of seeing Reform MP Lee Anderson getting owned and caught out by his own words – because it happens so very often.

But no, there’s still a lot of mileage to be had from watching Anderson have to deal with facts and logic in real time.

The Reform UK Welsh conference took place on Friday, and our Lee was there to big up the Reform agenda. But then he was confronted by investigative journalist Will Hayward, who had questions about the party’s plans for the NHS in Wales.

I spent the day at the Reform conference in Wales today. They say they will fix the Welsh NHS if you vote for them, but they fall apart in the details. Here is a small part of my Lee Anderson Interview. Full interview with him and Nigel Farage in the newsletter this weekend. pic.twitter.com/LmGBalq94a — Will Hayward (@WillHayCardiff) November 8, 2024

You’ll be shocked – shocked! – to hear that Anderson was pretty light on the details of how their plans would work, struggling to explain how they’d reduce waiting lists and how much they’d save in NHS spending.

The interview is going viral on Twitter/X because, well, the world can’t get enough of Lee Anderson choking on his own arguments.

That’s the way to do it. Interesting to hear Lee Anderson state Reform want to bring in more of the private sector in NHS Wales if they win power in the Senedd elections. Don’t know the detail of what he means but sure the Welsh press will ask Farage at the next opportunity https://t.co/pgIQ0kNg6N — Harry Thompson (@HMorganThompson) November 8, 2024

Nigel said in his interview that the NHS is “already dissolved”…. Before correcting himself to “devolved”. That wasn’t a mistake. He wants Wales to shut up shop and become a region of England. He hates that we are different. — Jack Henry (@JHenryCDF) November 8, 2024

Great election slogan: “We can do better, but we don’t know how”. — Frequently Overruled (@BellicoseBenn) November 8, 2024

The Reform Ltd plan:

1. Target the poorest areas in the UK with grandiose statements about how they will turn people’s lives around.

2. Constantly repeat these statements at every opportunity.

3. Don’t bother with detail because,

4. React aggressively when challenged on detail. https://t.co/i5E5eeax5S — Stuart Gwynn (@s_gwynn) November 9, 2024

If there was an intelligence test for MPs, Anderson might just about be capable of writing his name on the paper. Absolute weapons-grade level of stupid. https://t.co/lckAqLO6u0 — Jem (@jemclay) November 9, 2024

Getting redder and redder, completely out of his depth. Well done. — Joe Kirrane (@joekirrane) November 8, 2024

