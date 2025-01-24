News donald trump MAGA US

January 6th rioter ‘MAGA Granny’ who refused a pardon from “dangerous cult leader” Trump is the first unexpected hero of 2025

Poke Reporter. Updated January 24th, 2025

In these strange, dark times, we look for our heroes wherever we can – no matter how compromised they might be.

Days after Donald Trump issued a blanket pardon to all those who took part in the attack on the US Capitol building on January 6th, 2021, one such rioter, Pamela Hemphill, has refused to accept the exoneration.

The 71-year-old retired drug and alcohol counsellor – known as ‘MAGA Granny’ – pleaded guilty in January 2022 to a misdemeanour for entering the Capitol during the riot, getting a 60-day prison sentence and three years of probation.

But Hemphill has refused to have her conviction squashed, saying it would be an “insult to the police officers, rule of law and our nation”, adding that Trump “should be in prison”.

Her principled stand has won her admiration online – as well, of course, as attacks from Trump supporters,

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Source: Twitter/X/LongTimeHistory

Image via Global National.