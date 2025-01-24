January 6th rioter ‘MAGA Granny’ who refused a pardon from “dangerous cult leader” Trump is the first unexpected hero of 2025

News donald trump MAGA US

In these strange, dark times, we look for our heroes wherever we can – no matter how compromised they might be.

Days after Donald Trump issued a blanket pardon to all those who took part in the attack on the US Capitol building on January 6th, 2021, one such rioter, Pamela Hemphill, has refused to accept the exoneration.

January 6th Capitol rioter REFUSES PARDON from who she calls “Felon Trump!” Pamela Hemphill, who has served 60 days in prison, went further in CNN interview: “Donald Trump should be the one in prison. He’s not any different than his friend Epstein.” “This huge gaslighting smear… pic.twitter.com/Rx2efjhC9D — LongTimeFirstTime‍ (@LongTimeHistory) January 21, 2025

The 71-year-old retired drug and alcohol counsellor – known as ‘MAGA Granny’ – pleaded guilty in January 2022 to a misdemeanour for entering the Capitol during the riot, getting a 60-day prison sentence and three years of probation.

But Hemphill has refused to have her conviction squashed, saying it would be an “insult to the police officers, rule of law and our nation”, adding that Trump “should be in prison”.

Pamela Hemphill, who pleaded guilty for her role in the Capitol riot and was sentenced to 60 days in prison, has refused her Trump pardon: “Accepting a pardon would only insult the Capitol police officers, rule of law and, of course, our nation.” “I pleaded guilty because I was… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 23, 2025

Her principled stand has won her admiration online – as well, of course, as attacks from Trump supporters,

1.

One, perhaps, that has learned a lesson. Which is what consequences are for. Good on her. — sherijr (@sherijr) January 21, 2025

2.

Good for her to speak out and say it was,all Trump caused that day !!!I give her lots of credit !! — Natalie (@Natalie83049) January 21, 2025

3.

#MAGA HARASSED THIS JAN 6 INSURRECTIONIST EVEN DOXING HER AND CALLING HER PROBATION OFFICER WITH INFORMATION ??!! HOW CAN THAT BE ??!! I THOUGHT THESE PEOPLE WERE YOUR HEROS? https://t.co/tQPVvLnecx — KVM (@Kamtasyviju) January 22, 2025

4.

We all make mistakes…its amazing that this person now sees that and is trying to right her wrongs! https://t.co/6hF2m0hU4o — Chris_Speight (@Pro_Geographer) January 22, 2025

5.

Incarceration and rehabilitation used to be paired together. She is one of the few to own up. — Brenda (@bkaydw) January 21, 2025

6.

I wish more peoples eyes would just open to what’s in front of them. But they’re completely blinded by rage and hatred. Wish her the best — Jackie Burkhart (@JackieBurk__) January 21, 2025

7.

This is the rare courage we’re going to see from ordinary folks who’ll refuse to bow & who will insist on speaking truth. While we continue to witness the disgusting cowardice of others in Congress & our faith communities, bowing to this tyrant traitor. — Just Eve (@EvaSalvagni) January 21, 2025

8.

If only there were more like her… https://t.co/Eqt9LeAE2l — Karen Wilson (@kazziefwil) January 21, 2025

9.

Someone who has come to her senses! Terrifyingly we won’t see that from the majority of the released Jan 6th Capitol rioters who will more likely “stand back and stand by” after release. — Goodfellow (@T_Leigh_G) January 21, 2025

10.

She was deradicalised…….good for her https://t.co/FrljWPA5ey — Emma-Hold The Fck Up ✊ (@branfan91) January 22, 2025

11.

Wow…gotta say, I respect this lady even though I disagree with what she did…. https://t.co/oosqDrsxhG — Mal Content️‍❤⚖ (@caymanislandman) January 21, 2025

12.

Much respect to Ms. Hemphill. That is what integrity and accountability looks like. — We’re all Cassandra now (@JellyKind) January 23, 2025

13.

People that entrenched who can actually admit their wrongdoings and shift their mindset are incredible https://t.co/2wDBmNwCk8 — Commander Kush (@penguinbro94) January 24, 2025

14.

She is not a hero, per se, but I appreciate her honesty and decency. https://t.co/Z0rYVaYPfA — Adrian Bergeron (@AdrianBergeron) January 24, 2025

