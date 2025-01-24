The weirdo “live forever” CEO has been tracking his son’s erections to compare with his own – 18 hardcore reactions

Weird World bryan johnson

Even in an age of spectacularly strange rich men (see also here and here), anti-ageing billionaire Bryan Johnson surely counts as one of the biggest weirdos on the planet.

Reminder: Johnson is the 47-year-old PayPal founder and billionaire “bio-hacker” spending millions every year trying to reverse the ageing process, with the help of 30 scientists, an extreme diet and exercise regime ,even injecting the plasma of young people into his veins and having a blood transfusion from his teenage son, Talmage.

Talmage Johnson, 17, donated blood plasma to his dad, Bryan Johnson. Bryan donated blood to his father. It was all an attempt to reverse the ageing process. Did it work? Bryan Johnson explained ‘The Blueprint’ experiment to #BBCWATO: pic.twitter.com/OuGDxK4Ly5 — The World at One (@BBCWorldatOne) July 12, 2023

This week, things got even creepier when Johnson posted screenshots of data showing how he tracked the nighttime erections of himself – and his now 19-year-old son – for comparison.

Nighttime erection data from my 19-year-old son, @talmagejohnson_, and me. His duration is two minutes longer than mine. Raise children to stand tall, be firm, and be upright. pic.twitter.com/ruIYyPMrUC — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) January 22, 2025

I mean, who among us hasn’t tracked our own son’s involuntary nighttime boners?!

Talmage seems to be okay with it.

I'm grateful for the way my dad has raised me. https://t.co/amtORnrVN3 — Talmage Johnson (@talmagejohnson_) January 22, 2025

Needless to say, people have some thoughts on this latest development in Johnson’s anti-ageing obsession.

1.

What, and I cannot stress this enough, the fuck is wrong with you? https://t.co/VVneVydUdR — Kevin Baum (@kevinbaum013) January 23, 2025

2.

Everyone’s talking about this dude having a boner-off with his son and no one talking about someone having made an app to measure the strength of your boners. https://t.co/suzUjqkkQc — Stossel’s Mustache (@Trustinscience2) January 23, 2025

3.

Sir, I’m calling the police pic.twitter.com/i1SRTlLQKg — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 23, 2025

4.

I guarantee you this sentence has never before been uttered in the english language — Wazz (@WazzCrypto) January 22, 2025

5.

6.

Your 19 year-old son after you post about his night-boners to almost 500K people pic.twitter.com/oFRraeUsN1 — Jayroo (@jayroo69) January 23, 2025

7.

8.

Don’t gatekeep What program do you use to track this data? I’m sick of manually monitoring my son’s nighttime erections. https://t.co/KeImCIJPrk — April Clark (@autogynefiles) January 23, 2025

9.

Okay hear me out, but a global leaderboard https://t.co/trDmtapgSr — Will Brandin (@will_brandin) January 23, 2025

10.

I was only joking with this but Bryan may make it a reality in 2025 https://t.co/T9SmEQK7p8 pic.twitter.com/jrtcjHThar — Raz Tan (@raztan) January 23, 2025

11.

Aside from the what the actual fuck man what the fucking fuck… Also: https://t.co/tGmtIRQnmU pic.twitter.com/n8BFSuOqJi — JK (@jfkob) January 22, 2025

12.

Johnson’s johnson data, and Johnson’s son’s johnson data too. https://t.co/C5iUcygYsz — Anil Das (@dasanil) January 23, 2025

13.

‘My son’s lasts longer on average, but mine is of higher quality.” pic.twitter.com/yiiBApv7vd — VegasTyke (@VegasTyke) January 23, 2025

14.

15.

Raise your children to understand that it's weird for their dad to collect and publish their boner metrics. https://t.co/RH5qOdCBou — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) January 23, 2025

16.

to those who say this is a weird thing to post: how would *you* suggest a father share his sons erection data with millions of ppl? carrier pigeons? get real https://t.co/Z4xglFp7T4 — america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) January 23, 2025

17.

This was the moment I became convinced Bryan Johnson is a performance artist. https://t.co/5Cb8AB8wQI — 17 years of song a day (@songadaymann) January 23, 2025

18.

I’m happy to die at 50 if living forever means collecting the nighttime erection data from my son. https://t.co/HemnqTgJbA — Awkward Egg (@sleepwalkingdog) January 23, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/bryan_johnson