The weirdo “live forever” CEO has been tracking his son’s erections to compare with his own – 18 hardcore reactions

Updated January 24th, 2025

Even in an age of spectacularly strange rich men (see also here and here), anti-ageing billionaire Bryan Johnson surely counts as one of the biggest weirdos on the planet.

Reminder: Johnson is the 47-year-old PayPal founder and billionaire “bio-hacker” spending millions every year trying to reverse the ageing process, with the help of 30 scientists, an extreme diet and exercise regime ,even injecting the plasma of young people into his veins and having a blood transfusion from his teenage son, Talmage.

This week, things got even creepier when Johnson posted screenshots of data showing how he tracked the nighttime erections of himself – and his now 19-year-old son – for comparison.

I mean, who among us hasn’t tracked our own son’s involuntary nighttime boners?!

Talmage seems to be okay with it.

Needless to say, people have some thoughts on this latest development in Johnson’s anti-ageing obsession.

