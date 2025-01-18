News elon musk Mark Zuckerberg the US

This writer’s brutally funny article and headline about powerful men being “such losers” is going viral – 20 winning reactions

Poke Reporter. Updated January 18th, 2025

We’ve been living in the age of billionaire tech bros like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg having unimaginable power for quite some time now – and the oligarchs’ closeness to incoming president Donald Trump (all of them will be attending the Inauguration next week) means they are going to be more influential than ever.

The scale of the power of these rich men has set off alarm bells, even prompting Joe Biden to warn against the rise of an unelected tech industrial complex in his farewell address to the nation.

Really, all you can do right now is laugh. Which is what Sydney-based writer Rebecca Shaw did when she wrote an article this week for The Guardian about this very topic.

The article is about the cringiness of the tech bros trying to be cool and sucking up to Trump, but it’s the bluntly hilarious headline on the piece (and accompanying picture of the Meta boss) that has drawn the most attention.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2