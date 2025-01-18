This writer’s brutally funny article and headline about powerful men being “such losers” is going viral – 20 winning reactions

News elon musk Mark Zuckerberg the US

We’ve been living in the age of billionaire tech bros like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg having unimaginable power for quite some time now – and the oligarchs’ closeness to incoming president Donald Trump (all of them will be attending the Inauguration next week) means they are going to be more influential than ever.

The scale of the power of these rich men has set off alarm bells, even prompting Joe Biden to warn against the rise of an unelected tech industrial complex in his farewell address to the nation.

Really, all you can do right now is laugh. Which is what Sydney-based writer Rebecca Shaw did when she wrote an article this week for The Guardian about this very topic.

Big week for me legally releasing some of the hate in my heart ☺️ https://t.co/525fhpoEZr pic.twitter.com/1MBRcRr3Ll — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) January 17, 2025

The article is about the cringiness of the tech bros trying to be cool and sucking up to Trump, but it’s the bluntly hilarious headline on the piece (and accompanying picture of the Meta boss) that has drawn the most attention.

1.

Can a headline alone be eligible for a Pulitzer? pic.twitter.com/WqG5DedvVh — The Serfs (youtube.com/theserftimes) (@theserfstv) January 17, 2025

2.

In the last minute 3 losers have replied, clearly it’s hit some forum of divorced men https://t.co/TbyHqZhOxU — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) January 17, 2025

3.

It might have made the loser forums, but they’re loving you in the TikTok comments pic.twitter.com/dvlf3lhbsw — Shinzo Abe Lincoln (@SaintJackington) January 17, 2025

4.

I’ve been sending your piece to all my friends. You voiced what we were all feeling. Thank you for this glorious piece. pic.twitter.com/VOZACTWCyv — PeriodicDose ️‍#CEASEFIRENOW (@PeriodicDose) January 17, 2025

5.

Oh this is some GOOD shit pic.twitter.com/TEE4XyWWza — Atom Heart (@AtomHearte) January 18, 2025

6.

Your piece made me think about it in a new way. I mean, I’m still worried about all-powerful oligarchs who would liquify millions for the fun of it; but they’re so wildly uncool & come across as so desperate that I almost pity them. It’s def not respect that I have for them. — The Ape Descendant (@ape_descendent) January 17, 2025

7.

Sometimes you see a headline and just have to read it immediately. Sometimes you know it’s going to be so good, you need your morning coffee, a smoke and a relaxed position to truly appreciate. This is the latter. — James Richardson (@JamesTechRec) January 17, 2025

8.

This was the piece we all needed. You voiced it perfectly! — Christy Sagal (@ontologymusings) January 17, 2025

9.

10.