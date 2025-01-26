Life friends friendship relationships

People are celebrating “super-connector” friends who keep groups together by organising dinners and nights out

Poke Reporter. Updated January 26th, 2025

It’s increasingly hard to keep friendships alive in our modern world. Everyone is so busy, with so many demands on their time (not to mention a cost of living crisis and general enslavement to technology).

So, let’s give a big shout out to those who always take the initiative to organise dinner for friends or get the ball rolling on a night out.

It’s something that’s gone viral on Twitter/X recently, starting with this tweet from @ichthys30:

Writer Ben Ryan then took it further by saying:

To which @ichthys30 replied:

All of these tweets went super-viral, suggesting they’ve struck a chord with people about the effort it takes to sustain friendships these days.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2