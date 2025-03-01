Pics 1980s

The 80s were a totally wild time – Exhibit 89,576

Poke Staff. Updated March 1st, 2025

A resurfaced clip of singer, dancer and (these days) highly vocal anti-vaxxer Heather Parisi has been giving people a laugh over on Twitter/X. It’s partly because of her almost boneless dance style, but mostly because of the male backing dancer who joins in at about 37 seconds.

Brace yourself.

We’re surprised his legs didn’t start a fire.

Despite not gaining much traction when it was posted on TikTok by ic3b3rg1207, tweeters took it to their hearts – if only for the purpose of massively taking the piss.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

We tip our hats to this.

Coincidentally, having seen Ms Parisi’s comments on vaccines, we can’t rule out the possibility of her being a maniac.

Source @ic3b3rg1207 Image Screengrab