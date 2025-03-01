The 80s were a totally wild time – Exhibit 89,576

Pics 1980s

A resurfaced clip of singer, dancer and (these days) highly vocal anti-vaxxer Heather Parisi has been giving people a laugh over on Twitter/X. It’s partly because of her almost boneless dance style, but mostly because of the male backing dancer who joins in at about 37 seconds.

Brace yourself.

80's dancing . . . Wait for the guy. pic.twitter.com/o7YFhv6ecy — Inga (@Inga_C8) February 25, 2025

We’re surprised his legs didn’t start a fire.

Despite not gaining much traction when it was posted on TikTok by ic3b3rg1207, tweeters took it to their hearts – if only for the purpose of massively taking the piss.

1.

Omg. Recovering. You know how sometimes someone says they peed their pants laughing but you know they did not…this is not one of those times this is so damn funny and odd…lol.. — Martini Dirty Rocks (@noliberalloons) February 25, 2025

2.

He looks like a SNL skit — Itchy Wombat (@itchywombat9) February 26, 2025

3.

4.

Cocaines a hellava drug — Todd4USA (@Todd4USA) February 26, 2025

5.

This was my first laugh tonight.

Thanks. — NLydiaZ* (@Listen4Always) February 27, 2025

6.

the kinda energy we should ALL be bringin to our moots https://t.co/4A7f7qtWC9 pic.twitter.com/ggM0gEV2W1 — avlyrr (@Avlyrr) February 26, 2025

7.

Kisten Wiig and Will Ferrell need to recreate this https://t.co/CsUbO8oFZ5 — Yawnyblew (@YawnyBlew) February 26, 2025

8.

The Church of the Forgiving Eagle dance team (The Holy Spirit Squad) is lit this year @PastorAlexLove https://t.co/Bm3IwWtXYH — Rev N. Fidel (@RevNFidel) February 26, 2025

9.

Seriously, wait for the guy…you are not ready for the ten tiny tippy tapping toes of the guy. Wait for the guy. https://t.co/G0Qg1H4vSy — Nicole (@Pipervalentine) February 26, 2025

10.

The 80’s:

You just had to live through it to understand. https://t.co/krOZJil0sx — SofritoSoulPower (@Vcam109) February 26, 2025

11.

This makes disco look like ballroom dancing. https://t.co/yBnpsmpYFI — Todd Lehman (@xeow) February 26, 2025

We tip our hats to this.

They were, in fact, dancing like they’ve never danced before. — DrM (@DrMagnolias) February 26, 2025

Coincidentally, having seen Ms Parisi’s comments on vaccines, we can’t rule out the possibility of her being a maniac.

READ MORE

Ever wanted to know how Wonderwall would sound if it had been written in the 80s? Here’s your answer

Source @ic3b3rg1207 Image Screengrab