Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Hello, and a very happy ‘It’s Nearly the Weekend’ to you all.

We’ve been enjoying what Twitter has been up to this week, including the whole Penelope Keith thing, people dunking on Elon Musk for saying he can’t be thick, and all the reactions to Andrew Tate’s plan to ‘save civilisation’.

Not all the funny stuff made it into the week’s posts, however, so we’ve searched for things that deserve another moment in the sunshine, and collected 25 of the best.

*Receives wrong copper*

*Angrily chisels note for 6 hours* pic.twitter.com/JvbtoKpnGa — Bilbro Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) March 19, 2025

It's funny how people say "you'd all be speaking German by now if it wasn't for us" as if having to learn a second language is the worst thing about being taken over by Nazis. — Florence Lox (@floboflo) March 19, 2025

Can’t wait for my kids to complete this so I can find out what the picture is. pic.twitter.com/rxPPJbJLdO — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) March 17, 2025

Check on your middle-age friends who partied yesterday, they are not OK. — Not Today Eric (@NotTodayEric) March 18, 2025

Dogs can hear sounds up to 4 times further away than humans, making it all the more impressive when they completely fucking ignore you. pic.twitter.com/oAXWRIMmCz — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) March 19, 2025

Roses are red

Violets are blue pic.twitter.com/oyFOOVN1V0 — Comrade Sisko ✊ (@Pinko69420) March 20, 2025

I decided to quit coffee and switch to orange juice. I’m actually feeling a lot happier during the day. My doctor thinks it’s the vitamin C and natural sugars but I think it’s the rum. Either way it’s working. — jacob (@eatbeefnow) March 19, 2025

I've had frozen pizza for dinner every night this week. Tonight I'm going to treat myself and cook it first. — Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) March 21, 2025

Stop honking, I’m trying to finish my Wordle — Jennifer Killa Dilla (@HauntedJennifer) February 5, 2025

sorry i didn’t text back i was on tiktok watching a movie in 120 separate parts — ً (@ppyowna) March 19, 2025

