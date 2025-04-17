This proud Englishman ranted at Easter Eggs gone woke and was owned into next week and beyond

Weird World easter woke

It’s become something of a tradition at this time of year to complain about Easter Eggs not displaying anything about Easter on them.

So much so, in fact, that many people who used to specialise in this sort of thing have given up (or maybe they are just not appearing on our timeline).

So hats off then to this proud Englishman who isn’t taking those woke Eggs lying down.

Can anyone see the word EASTER on these EASTER eggs??? Am I going blind, ffs??!! pic.twitter.com/vrHVEnLkda — Tim Davies (@timdavies_uk) April 14, 2025

FFS indeed! Unfortunately for @timdavies_uk there was no shortage of people only too happy to help out.

In the case of the Cadbury ones, you'd see it if you bothered to look at the top (lid). — Beardyface (@Beardyface4) April 14, 2025

You look for me, and then you can tell me. — Tim Davies (@timdavies_uk) April 14, 2025

On the top of the boxes. Happy to help pic.twitter.com/m3anKFOwdH — Never A Truer Word (@truer_word) April 15, 2025

Aw you poor little snowflake,.how on earth will you cope. What's the betting you don't even go to church — Helen (@Helen07101981) April 16, 2025

Someone better tell these people …

I don't understand why easter has to be removed to accommodate others when others are not removed to accommodate us.

What am I missing here? — lookafteryourselves (@RichardC68344) April 14, 2025

wont get the grandkids any eggs that dont say easter on — BOSTON PATRIOT (@DilleyRich45955) April 14, 2025

To conclude …

It’s mad how you can’t see how much of a tit you sound here — A (@toekneeswift21) April 15, 2025

READ MORE

People have been sharing the stupidly expensive things they bought that were actually worth every penny – 17 big bucks purchases with zero regrets