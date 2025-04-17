Weird World easter woke

This proud Englishman ranted at Easter Eggs gone woke and was owned into next week and beyond

Poke Reporter. Updated April 17th, 2025

It’s become something of a tradition at this time of year to complain about Easter Eggs not displaying anything about Easter on them.

So much so, in fact, that many people who used to specialise in this sort of thing have given up (or maybe they are just not appearing on our timeline).

So hats off then to this proud Englishman who isn’t taking those woke Eggs lying down.

FFS indeed! Unfortunately for @timdavies_uk there was no shortage of people only too happy to help out.

Someone better tell these people …

To conclude …

