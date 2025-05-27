A multilingual YouTuber gave a lecture in ‘Gen Alpha Slang’ and it’s confusingly hilarious

Weird World gen alpha languages

New Yorker, Arieh Smith, is a polyglot who has over 6 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, who tune in to see him converse in different languages with people from all over the world.

He speaks Portuguese, French, Spanish, Yiddish, Yoruba, Tamil, Telugu, Navajo, and various Chinese dialects at a basic conversational level. He’s practically DuoLingo in human form.

So when he was invited to give a lecture to a group of American high school students for Language Week, he naturally decided to learn the language of the audience and addressed them in ‘Gen Alpha Slang’.

It’s hilarious, slightly baffling and made us feel very, very old. Thanks to Massimo for sharing on Twitter.

Xiaoma, a polyglot, was invited to give a speech at a high school for Language Week, and he delivered the entire speech in Gen Alpha slang.pic.twitter.com/NdLCAA8vJE — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 13, 2025

People were impressed.

1.

I love how excited those kids were! Nothing better than feeling seen. Just an honest attempt on Xiaoma's part to connect – what a cool way to bridge the generational divide. — sovereigntea.algo (@TruthSeek6) May 13, 2025

2.

Fluent in Mandarin, Spanish, and now Gen Alpha? This man’s linguistic side quests are wild. — Amplify Social (@Amplify_SocialX) May 13, 2025

3.

Must watch for anyone above the age of 30. https://t.co/0eROFebxrY — Nikola Tchouparov (@nik_tchouparov) May 15, 2025

4.

Should I be embarrassed that I understood all of this? https://t.co/Q3HPPWl6aR — Tanner Guzy (@tannerguzy) May 15, 2025

5.

This is incredible! I have no idea what he was saying but I love what he did here https://t.co/h8BHiZf05g — Sasha Ayad, LPC (@SashaLPC) May 24, 2025

6.

i think we need to communicate in numbers now https://t.co/j0apcqfkxh — Yegor Letovian Accelerationist (LHOHQ.info) (@LetovCCRU) May 15, 2025

7.

This is literally how my 12 year old talks https://t.co/dUS23nHBfr — Old No. 7 (@charlaMAYNE_) May 15, 2025

8.

It’s actually gnarly https://t.co/SNs3ZpiyVU — Becca David | Smol Bun (@reileendavid) May 15, 2025

9.

Virginia Woolf pointed out the inherent creativity of American's to create new words in the 1920s in her essay "American Fiction", and it still holds true over a century later. https://t.co/cQFSVnceqi pic.twitter.com/E3gbHcj7uP — Margaret "Molly" Rasberry️‍ (@RasberryRazz) May 15, 2025

10.

How wonderful. Taking notes to make my kids cringe https://t.co/z0e5lVzvJs — harizan (@Hrznsrd) May 15, 2025

11.

This is brilliant. I happen to have understood most of it because it’s the language spoken by two members of my household. https://t.co/SxTWEYFO0p — Mia Hughes (@_CryMiaRiver) May 25, 2025

Source Massimo Image Screengrab