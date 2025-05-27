Weird World gen alpha languages

A multilingual YouTuber gave a lecture in ‘Gen Alpha Slang’ and it’s confusingly hilarious

David Harris. Updated May 27th, 2025

New Yorker, Arieh Smith, is a polyglot who has over 6 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, who tune in to see him converse in different languages with people from all over the world.

He speaks Portuguese, French, Spanish, Yiddish, Yoruba, Tamil, Telugu, Navajo, and various Chinese dialects at a basic conversational level. He’s practically DuoLingo in human form.

So when he was invited to give a lecture to a group of American high school students for Language Week, he naturally decided to learn the language of the audience and addressed them in ‘Gen Alpha Slang’.

It’s hilarious, slightly baffling and made us feel very, very old. Thanks to Massimo for sharing on Twitter.

People were impressed.

