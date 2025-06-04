Weird World British

Facepalms all round for the British tourist who’s been grousing about the lack of English food in Corfu

Poke Reporter. Updated June 4th, 2025

A story from Chronicle Live has gained a life of its own after the internet spotted the glaring entitlement at its heart.

Susan Edwards, a pensioner from Newcastle, claims her all-inclusive holiday in Corfu was ruined by the lack of English food, stating that –

“There was no bacon. For breakfast there was mozzarella and sliced tomatoes. There was no hot bacon or sausage.”

“We got chips one day. One day out of the whole lot.”

Perhaps an all-inclusive holiday in Corfu wasn’t the greatest idea for someone who only likes to eat ‘English’ food. Twitter took a stance.

If only @imadethis_x and Susan could have swapped places.

Source Chronicle Live Image Wikimedia Commons