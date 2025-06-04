Facepalms all round for the British tourist who’s been grousing about the lack of English food in Corfu

Weird World British

A story from Chronicle Live has gained a life of its own after the internet spotted the glaring entitlement at its heart.

Susan Edwards, a pensioner from Newcastle, claims her all-inclusive holiday in Corfu was ruined by the lack of English food, stating that –

“There was no bacon. For breakfast there was mozzarella and sliced tomatoes. There was no hot bacon or sausage.” “We got chips one day. One day out of the whole lot.”

Perhaps an all-inclusive holiday in Corfu wasn’t the greatest idea for someone who only likes to eat ‘English’ food. Twitter took a stance.

1.

British holidaymaker Susan Edwards says her all inclusive Corfu holiday with family was 'horrendous from the moment they got there' when they didn't serve any English food not even bacon or sausages.

Guess where you should holiday if you want English food? https://t.co/V0uYbz744Q pic.twitter.com/0n5PCRnjmR — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) June 3, 2025

2.

I fucking LOVE these stories, the absolute worst type of Brit abroad. 'There was no food we could eat – there was pasta and salads. We couldn't have anything to drink – the all-inclusive drinks were wine, lager, ouzo, or brandy'. https://t.co/5stH0vuTIj pic.twitter.com/zDxq0KQE3I — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) June 3, 2025

3.

Which ‘English food’ was she missing? pic.twitter.com/bqzHzVzl6r — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) June 3, 2025

4.

Greek food in Greece, who would have thought.

The Little Englanders think the world revolves around then, get a life! Susan from Newcastle had an awful time on her holiday to Corfu because her hotel didn’t serve English food & they only got chips once,

Did Susan vote Brexit? pic.twitter.com/9ablQkxUuC — Lisa EDWARDS .. (@LisaEDW59580828) June 3, 2025

5.

I cannot stop laughing at this article.

I honestly can't believe it's not from The Onion or The Daily Mash.https://t.co/0V3S2azAgk pic.twitter.com/IiEFk2pSIx — Lisa_Tea (@Liberator_hen) June 3, 2025

6.

This……….this is why I hate people!!!! https://t.co/Y5jg9ehtTG — Francis Scully (@JednotFrancis) June 3, 2025

7.

Tourist's 'nightmare' as Corfu hotel 'had no English food' and not enough chips https://t.co/yNZnphgWca — dave lawrence (@dave43law) June 3, 2025

8.

I actually read that twice to check I had read it correctly. Surely has to be parody? — Place of Zen (@Place_of_Zen) June 3, 2025

9.

As an Irish person, this shit is like candy floss mixed with cocaine. https://t.co/crtbTuTVBp — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) June 3, 2025

10.

Gonna light a candle for sue this evening for having to look at a caprese

Salad — Andrew Horton (@Druhorton) June 3, 2025

11.

12.

"Corfu? Shithole, mate; not enough chips and swarming with Greeks." pic.twitter.com/qBskryzEGp — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) June 3, 2025

13.

Went to a Greek Island, to eat English food.

These people are why the British get a bad name. — ℂ (@SteveACooper) June 3, 2025

14.

I went to the Moon last year. Awful place. Couldn't even get any oxygen. Or chips. — Dinglebink Humperfunk (@Morning_Toffee) June 3, 2025

If only @imadethis_x and Susan could have swapped places.

Just come back from Kos. The hotel fed us completely English food with the occasional pork souvlaki. I was beyond disappointed. — imadethis (@imadethis_x) June 3, 2025

Source Chronicle Live Image Wikimedia Commons