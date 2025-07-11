Weird World Cryptocurrency

A cryptobro asked if anyone could possibly have a better life than him and of all the fabulous takedowns this one chimed loudest

Poke Reporter. Updated July 11th, 2025

Full disclosure, we hadn’t come across Nick O’Neill before but apparently the founder of something called @chooserich and describes himself as the ‘most entertaining source of crypto news’.

He is also the number one fan of … Nick O’Neill. We know this because he took time out from trying to eat himself to post this challenge on Twitter.

And it prompted no end of very funny and invariably on-point replies …

… but this one surely chimed loudest.

Boom.

Here’s how @chooserich responded later, and the community note attached to it is an absolute peach.

‘The cash in this video is fake. As evidenced by the “Motion picture purpose only” visible under the band. Easily found on Amazon.’

This one made us laugh too.

Last word to this person.

