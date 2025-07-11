A cryptobro asked if anyone could possibly have a better life than him and of all the fabulous takedowns this one chimed loudest

Weird World Cryptocurrency

Full disclosure, we hadn’t come across Nick O’Neill before but apparently the founder of something called @chooserich and describes himself as the ‘most entertaining source of crypto news’.

He is also the number one fan of … Nick O’Neill. We know this because he took time out from trying to eat himself to post this challenge on Twitter.

43 yrs old, no kids, best dressed, crypto millionaire. Does it get any better than this? pic.twitter.com/n9BUsx5mrR — Nick O’Neill (@chooserich) July 9, 2025

And it prompted no end of very funny and invariably on-point replies …

Buddy, you’re a 43 YO man with a plush doll attached to your pants.. — IALTO (@ChrisMitch21101) July 9, 2025

Dressed like an 8th grader on his first day of school lmao — Jack (@AlkemistDag) July 9, 2025

Can I have a word about the "best dressed" bit?

I mean, you realise you have posted a picture of yourself in children's clothes, don't you? — Sartorial Thug (@SartorialThug) July 10, 2025

This is what my middle school bully used to wear pic.twitter.com/rU1XFLjoUn — Clemente (@Chilearmy123) July 9, 2025

… but this one surely chimed loudest.

One of my kids threw up on the couch tonight and I had to clean it up while my wife bathed her. It was a real mess. And yet I still find my situation better than this. https://t.co/iQXfeDQFBc — Gary (@plzbepatient) July 10, 2025

Boom.

Here’s how @chooserich responded later, and the community note attached to it is an absolute peach.

‘The cash in this video is fake. As evidenced by the “Motion picture purpose only” visible under the band. Easily found on Amazon.’

This one made us laugh too.

Guess who owns the Airbnb he's renting for this photoshoot (the cleaning fee is $475) https://t.co/194zgJ5iLG — Chase Passive Income (@chasedownleads) July 10, 2025

Last word to this person.

It's not a contest. You can both be happy with your current lives. — SayLayPsyYa (@Zaytion_) July 10, 2025

