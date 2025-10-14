Lara Trump will be bringing her less than Maga-nificent music to the alternate Super Bowl halftime show and America’s ear drums are already clenching up

Entertainment bad bunny Lara Trump super bowl

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law gets a lot of opportunities because she married the President’s son. Every now and then she is allowed to conduct interviews on Fox News.

Sometimes she gets interviewed herself on other networks. But most important to today’s news, her connections to the White House provide Lara with a stage to put her singing skills on display.

Now she’s getting one of the world’s biggest stages.

When Bad Bunny was anounced as the Super Bowl halftime performer, Maga idiots lost their minds because he… um… speaks Spanish? The Puerto Rican singer was apparently not white enough for Maga morons so they decided they are going to host their own Super Bowl halftime show. And the headliner? Yep…

BREAKING: Lara Trump will be performing her critically reviewed single to close the TPUSA Superbowl halftime show.pic.twitter.com/aTfSZLtvo6 — Covie (@covie_93) October 13, 2025

Usually we want to tell you “volume up” when you’re supposed to hear the clip we’re sharing. Not this time. Just take out word for it. This isn’t the flex Magas think it is.

Twitter had thoughts.

1.

Another win for the deaf pic.twitter.com/QDVr8W2i5U — Devante (@jadepantherx) October 13, 2025

2.

When you’re mid shower with soap in your eyes but that Lara trump starts playing pic.twitter.com/dS9jKb7JQv — wtf going on in miami (@PPercalator) October 14, 2025

3.

Just hanging out on a fire escape in an evening gown. — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) October 13, 2025

4.

I can’t wait until they review the ratings for Super Bowl against the ratings for this bullshit.

It’s going to be brutal. — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) October 13, 2025

5.

It’s really kind of sad that no one loves her enough to tell her that she can’t sing. — Dave ‘Bractune’ Meyer (@bractune99) October 13, 2025

6.

Who knew it was possible for a voice to sound this horrible even with autotune. — Thank God For Black Women (@ShameOnAmerica2) October 14, 2025

7.

A critically reviewed single! https://t.co/8wHF5aofR7 — Will Menaker (@willmenaker) October 13, 2025

8.

The Boys was supposed to be satire https://t.co/QkBKxbMxqW — Brody Foxx (@BrodyFoxx) October 14, 2025

9.

the life of a no, girl https://t.co/d1hLa24MY3 — Desus MF Nice (@desusnice) October 13, 2025

10.

Nobody hates latinos enough to tune in for this…they’ll pretend they do, but they do not https://t.co/luuJs17ACr — yc (@yc) October 13, 2025

11.

prayers up for the producer who had to work on this vocal https://t.co/dk5Hb2IPoL — dollar store kirk hammett (@olivesagan) October 13, 2025

12.

Brace yourself, because the next order to be handed down from the White House will be which sports teams are allowed to win. He will start fixing sporting events based on red or blue states and cities, and political views. — Paige (@Paigebrazell) October 13, 2025

13.

Hahaha. Okay, they got me. I will watch. https://t.co/o9XPSlDZvt — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) October 13, 2025

14.

why do all fascists wish they were artists — Scott Leger (@Scotterybarn) October 13, 2025

15.

She sounds like a cat choking on a lug nut. — HotJellyRollBlues (@IfSixWere9) October 13, 2025

Source: Twitter @covie_93