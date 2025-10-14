Entertainment bad bunny Lara Trump super bowl

Lara Trump will be bringing her less than Maga-nificent music to the alternate Super Bowl halftime show and America’s ear drums are already clenching up

Saul Hutson. Updated October 14th, 2025

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law gets a lot of opportunities because she married the President’s son. Every now and then she is allowed to conduct interviews on Fox News.

Sometimes she gets interviewed herself on other networks. But most important to today’s news, her connections to the White House provide Lara with a stage to put her singing skills on display.

Now she’s getting one of the world’s biggest stages.

When Bad Bunny was anounced as the Super Bowl halftime performer, Maga idiots lost their minds because he… um… speaks Spanish? The Puerto Rican singer was apparently not white enough for Maga morons so they decided they are going to host their own Super Bowl halftime show. And the headliner? Yep…

Usually we want to tell you “volume up” when you’re supposed to hear the clip we’re sharing. Not this time. Just take out word for it. This isn’t the flex Magas think it is.

Twitter had thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

 

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

