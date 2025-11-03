‘It doesn’t say Christmas on the mince pie box’ season gets earlier every year – 19 satisfyingly festive takedowns of the latest culture warrior

Weird World christmas mince pies

It seems that the date for people complaining about the lack of the word ‘Christmas’ on festive products comes earlier every year. We’re barely past Halloween, and already the usual suspects are getting in a right old flap and shouting at coffee cups and mince pies.

Here’s the latest snowflake to pop up on Twitter to have a bit of a whinge over Tesco’s ‘Merry Mince Pies’. Take it away, Ben Gilroy – founder of the highly unsuccessful far-right Liberty Republic party.

All so predictable and tiresome. The replies all tended to make the same obvious point, in entertainingly funny ways.

1.

Here’s a copy of Mr Kipling from the 1970’s, Rob. Notice anything? pic.twitter.com/tBUdav5F6h — Taysider01 (@popcrights) November 1, 2025

2.

1960s Sainsbury's Mince Pie packaging, NO MENTION OF CHRISTMAS!! Do you know why? Because they have NEVER been called "Christmas Mince Pies" Let's just stop making shit up to stoke up hatred please pic.twitter.com/hLJMtuREJj — Geoff White (@altoniansaint) November 1, 2025

3.

Not this shit again fs…give it a rest you clown pic.twitter.com/eBqe5fnA0A — Christopher McGeown (@CMcG_123) November 1, 2025

4.

Not a single supermarket calls their mince pies Christmas mince pies. — SophieM (@SophieRose19x) November 1, 2025

5.

I’ve never, in my 47 years of life, seen a box of those which says ‘Christmas Mince Pies’ as a description on the front of the box. Never. — Tent_Peg (@Tent_Peg) November 1, 2025

6.

What? They’re mince pies. Of course they’re going to call them mince pies. — SavoyGirl (@savoy_girl) November 1, 2025

7.

Hey Ben – Couple of things for your narrow little mind…

1 – They've NEVER been called 'Christmas Mince Pies'

2 – Alliteration is a very common marketing tactic that has been used for decades I thought it was the 'woke lefties' that are always finding things to be insulted by? — Lauren (@loopylozzalove) November 1, 2025

8.

Fuck me, I have never asked for a Christmas mince pie in my life. Grow up Ben, put your dog whistle away, and enjoy a merry mince pie ffs — Andy duck (@D00k3n) November 1, 2025

9.