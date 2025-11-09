These two men have the best response to Tommy Robinson about ‘Who is more English’ and it’s exactly what we need to hear right now

News the UK Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson – or Stephen Yaxley-Lennon depending on the occasion – is doing his utmost to tear Britain apart over race and immigration.

But sometimes the best ripostes to Robinson’s bile are the most simple.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) shared this video of two friends and co-workers from a Vauxhall plant in Luton, talking about ‘Which one is more English?’

Which one is more English? pic.twitter.com/ZkTDB7Wafc — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) November 6, 2025

The men explain they were both born in Britain but to foreign parents: one to Irish parents, the other to Pakistani parents. The man on the left then says that Tommy Robinson would have you believe he’s more English than his friend, when they were both born in the country in the same circumstances. They finish by calling one another brothers and saying, “Don’t let hate divide us”.

The video has gone viral, with many people reacting that it’s just the kind of message the country needs now.

1.

Tommy Robinson spends his life trying to convince people that difference is a threat. Meanwhile, two lads just told a better story of Britain in 30 seconds than he has in 15 years. Unity beats hate. Every. Single. Time. https://t.co/LeesuPw27o — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) November 7, 2025

2.

This is the England I love! — Dragz (@dannydragztemp) November 6, 2025

3.

This is excellent from the TUC. We need to see much more of these types of social media posts. https://t.co/l9sPTu2Bo6 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 6, 2025

4.

A fucking men to these guys and this video! https://t.co/oafVDEhnaV — Richard Sefton (@richardosefton) November 7, 2025

5.

Paul knows who the real enemy is – the far right who want to divide us and the profiteers destroying communities like Luton. https://t.co/9BjzAyZnrW — Ben Norman (@BenMNorman) November 6, 2025

6.

This needs to be spread far and wide. These lads have hit the nail on the head. Well done fellas https://t.co/p5Uq7ITufe — BlueRay (@RayCassar1) November 8, 2025

7.

Excellent! Nail on the head.

When TR and his supporters talk about British people, they of course consider only white people to be British.

Then cry when they're called racists.

Which they are. https://t.co/lgFVehCSGo — m a t t (@weyland76) November 6, 2025

8.

9.

Love this! So much more that unites us than divides. We can’t let grifters like Tommy Robinson win… https://t.co/XrLnPdGLVF — Jim Robbins (@jimrobbins) November 7, 2025

10.

The beautiful thing about this message is it can be applied to all democratic nations under siege by billionaire-racists and proxies for autocrats. Just make a pact to not allow you and your fellow citizens to be divided by anyone — look after each other and lift each other up. https://t.co/VunzsfPE2W — Bette Dangerous (@Heidi_Cuda) November 8, 2025

11.

This is England https://t.co/wIt5WwRniB — Jacob Collier MP (@JacobCollierMP) November 6, 2025

12.

Source: Twitter/X/@The_TUC