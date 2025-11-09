News the UK Tommy Robinson

These two men have the best response to Tommy Robinson about ‘Who is more English’ and it’s exactly what we need to hear right now

Michael White. Updated November 9th, 2025

Tommy Robinson – or Stephen Yaxley-Lennon depending on the occasion – is doing his utmost to tear Britain apart over race and immigration.

But sometimes the best ripostes to Robinson’s bile are the most simple.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) shared this video of two friends and co-workers from a Vauxhall plant in Luton, talking about ‘Which one is more English?’

The men explain they were both born in Britain but to foreign parents: one to Irish parents, the other to Pakistani parents. The man on the left then says that Tommy Robinson would have you believe he’s more English than his friend, when they were both born in the country in the same circumstances. They finish by calling one another brothers and saying, “Don’t let hate divide us”.

The video has gone viral, with many people reacting that it’s just the kind of message the country needs now.

Source: Twitter/X/@The_TUC