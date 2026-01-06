Mexico’s freaky Xenses sensory park tricks the eye and the brain into seeing impossible things

Weird World confusing perspective Mexico

We head now (not literally) to Mexico’s Xenses sensory park in Playa del Carmen, courtesy of TikTok user @meaningfulmama.

The whole place messes with people’s perceptions with a very clever use of deceptive angles, mirrors and unexpected perspectives. Think the fairground crooked house, but on a much larger scale.

Check this out.

Commenters were baffled.

1.

My brain does not understand how this is happening. When I saw the water flowing “uphill” I died.

Pack man

2.

My Vertigo says NO.

keepsparklingfairydust

3.

MJ Smooth Criminal vibes.

Jess Cibrian

4.

The water is going uphill!

Ruffmuffs

5.

What in the equilibrium is going on?

Hailey

The clip was posted to Twitter/X by the non aesthetic things account, where it had people scratching their heads.

This whole place doesn’t make sense!! Who has an explanation!? pic.twitter.com/EbTILTux0V — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 9, 2025

6.

Can you imagine trying to run here? — Roxy Wright is writing… (@RoxyWright0) January 9, 2025

7.

I had this same experience on one of my hikes in Glacier National Park. Your brain sees it a certain way and it messes with your equilibrium when you try to walk the way your brain thinks it should. — Morris Cody (@Morris_Cody) January 9, 2025

8.

All a trippy dream — Yuvraj Imaginaria✨Fractalist✨ (@YImaginaria) January 9, 2025

9.

I’m dizzy watching this! Wild! — Mandy Rose (@themandyrosy) January 9, 2025

10.

Pretty sure this place would make me nauseous… https://t.co/4HbIwsXx5d — Anna Papachristos (@AHN_uhh) January 9, 2025

Someone named Temperance, aptly enough, had this to say.

imagine being here drunk https://t.co/XMMBL4JeNV — Temperance (@Cosmopalitan) January 9, 2025

READ MORE

The confusing perspective of this tunnel ‘obstruction’ is a proper mind-blower

Source @meaningfulmama Image Screengrab