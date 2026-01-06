Weird World confusing perspective Mexico

Mexico’s freaky Xenses sensory park tricks the eye and the brain into seeing impossible things

Poke Staff. Updated January 6th, 2026

We head now (not literally) to Mexico’s Xenses sensory park in Playa del Carmen, courtesy of TikTok user @meaningfulmama.

The whole place messes with people’s perceptions with a very clever use of deceptive angles, mirrors and unexpected perspectives. Think the fairground crooked house, but on a much larger scale.

Check this out.

@meaningfulmama This places messes with your mind #xsenses @hotelxcaretmexico #xcaret #mceschervibes #trippy #xcaretpark ♬ Fiesta Mexicana – Musica Mexicana

Commenters were baffled.

My brain does not understand how this is happening. When I saw the water flowing “uphill” I died.
Pack man

My Vertigo says NO.
keepsparklingfairydust

MJ Smooth Criminal vibes.
Jess Cibrian

The water is going uphill!
Ruffmuffs

What in the equilibrium is going on?
Hailey

The clip was posted to Twitter/X by the non aesthetic things account, where it had people scratching their heads.

Someone named Temperance, aptly enough, had this to say.

