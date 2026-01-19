Jon Stewart totally nailed the buyer’s remorse many Americans are feeling right now and the furious replies of these Magas surely protest too much

Politics donald trump Jon stewart

This classic clip of Jon Stewart telling a story about going to his local deli and conversing with the maga faithful just struck a nerve all over again.

Stewart was taking questions from his Daily Show audience prior to taping an episode. One of his responses included this quick tale of how the attitude seems to have changed from the time Trump first got into office to now.

Jon Stewart on Donald Trump: “People keep saying this guy is Hitler. No, he’s not. And I’ll tell you why he’s not. Hitler was popular. This guy is not. It ain’t flying in a lot of places where you think it might be flying.” pic.twitter.com/8objwJIlcG — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) January 18, 2026

It’s a tough pill to swallow for Trumpers. They thought they were getting a man of the people and not a man of the millionaires.

Now, as the fall of the United States and democracy come at the small, orange hands of Trump, his supporters keep doubling and tripling down. Despite all evidence to the contrary.

Here are the angriest and most delusional replies.

1.

Jon Stewart is just mad because the Democrat apparatus for cheating in elections is being ended. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 18, 2026

2.

You know the deli story is Jon’s wet dream but untrue because those guys love every fucking minute of Monroe Doctrine coming out in force and the attempt to finally rectify the nasty sins of the immoral progressives. Embracing our greatness instead of trying to destroy it is… — async (@AsyncCollab) January 18, 2026

3.

He was elected three times — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) January 18, 2026

4.

who? everyone is still v happy and supportive? sure there’s a few things we’d wish were different but maybe like 4-5 out of 1000 — Jordan (@JordanSchiller) January 19, 2026

5.

This twit is doing monologues now? So tiresome. Your side lost. The revolution is over until at least 2029. Get over it. — Duke Santos 2.0 (@unashamedusa) January 19, 2026

6.

Imagine watching this. Libtards live in a constant agony of their own making lol https://t.co/D0x5ShLb1M — Future Moldovan Citizen Fan (@CommonSentiment) January 18, 2026

7.

Jon Stewart is dangerously stupid. https://t.co/sdF0wcFzBT — ChurroDude (@ChurroDuderino) January 19, 2026

8.

Totally. That's why he's won 2 of the past 3 elections & swept every Swing state in the latest one. Wish I was that unpopular. — Jason Day (@JasonDay667942) January 18, 2026

9.

That's funny because Trump is beating Obama on popularity at this stage of his 2nd term. Just check Real Clear Politics. And hey @grok please confirm. — Eddo (@MaalEduardo) January 19, 2026

10.

He’s an absolute marxist twat — Sports Buckaroo (@SportsBuckaroo) January 18, 2026

Some viewers actually heard what Stewart was preaching.

Jon Stewart makes a sharp point about popularity being a key difference. It’s a humorous yet sobering reminder that electoral math, not just rhetoric, truly defines a political reach. — Gelson Luz (@gelsonluz) January 19, 2026

And then there was this response, which perfectly sums up what Stewart was saying.

This is the crucial difference between now and 1930s Germany. The vast majority of Americans are fed up of Donald Trump. There will be a day when Trump falls and the truth comes out. It always does and history will not judge him and those who enabled him kindly. https://t.co/fWRwu57cSw — Jonathan Davies (@JonnyPotter87) January 18, 2026

That day can’t come soon enough. Until then, we all hold on for dear life.

