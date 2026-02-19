Pics telegraph

What the Dickens?! The Telegraph have published an article entitled ‘In Defence of Child Labour’ and it’s beyond self-parody

David Harris. Updated February 19th, 2026

The Daily Telegraph has never been a terribly liberal publication, but its slide from traditional one-nation conservatism to batshit, frothing, anti-woke rage-bait has been something to behold in the last few years.

And now it seems they’ve reached their peak (or nadir), with an op-ed by Angus Colwell entitled ‘In Defence of Child Labour’. Seriously!

It probably won’t come as much of a surprise to learn that Angus Colwell went to Westminster School where fees are £25k year so we doubt very much that he spent much of his childhood up chimneys or down the pit.

Anyway, here’s the Telegraph plugging the article on Twitter. It’s probably for the best that it’s behind a paywall.

The replies, as you might expect, were less than supportive.

Source Telegraph Image Screengrab