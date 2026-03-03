Entertainment burns nfl

This sad little misogynist called ESPN’s NFL analyst a ‘DEI hire’, and her mic-drop comeback didn’t even need words

Poke Reporter. Updated March 3rd, 2026

Meanwhile in men-showing-their-whole-brain-cell world, a TikTok user named Randy weighed in on a post shared by ESPN’s Mina Kimes, who expertly reports on NFL games. Her response kicked him straight into touch – with not a single word needing to be uttered.

New addition to the bookshelf (hi randy)

— Mina Kimes (@minakimes.bsky.social) March 2, 2026 at 6:40 PM

Yes, that’s right. That’s an Emmy. Randy deleted his comment and, presumably, slunk off to read Joey Barton fan-fiction …or to write some.

Bluesky users gave a virtual cheer to Mina’s succinct but somehow comprehensive own.

1.

God-level pettiness. You love to see it

— Ben Malcolm (@amakhosi.bsky.social) March 2, 2026 at 6:58 PM

2.

This is such an amazing flex. Mina Kimes has always been legit, but validation doesn't hurt.

— Sergeant Librarian (@sergeantlibrarian.bsky.social) March 2, 2026 at 8:22 PM

3.

— Marco Zuccarello (@zuc21.bsky.social) March 2, 2026 at 9:22 PM

4.

I regret that I have but 1 like to give

— Tmlinz (@tmlinz.bsky.social) March 3, 2026 at 1:14 AM

5.

I love this

— Freeloader (@freeloadersb.bsky.social) March 2, 2026 at 8:45 PM

6.

Mina Kimes is the best at what she does. And Randy, whoever he is, is a clown.

— JB Poersch (@jbpoersch.bsky.social) March 3, 2026 at 1:56 AM

7.

lol, Randy in shambles

— Jess (@mirrorman.bsky.social) March 2, 2026 at 8:30 PM

8.

I’ve never seen anyone use the phrase “DEI hire” who was anything other than wildly ignorant (and usually thoroughly incompetent.)

— DocDanPgh (@docdanpgh.bsky.social) March 2, 2026 at 7:59 PM

9.

It’s amazing how many males are so insecure when it comes to ladies reporting on or doing play by play.

— Jean-Paul Lavigne (@jeanpaullavigne75.bsky.social) March 2, 2026 at 10:30 PM

10.

Why people still come at Mina on the internet is beyond me but thanks for the #content, chuds

— Kakistocalypse Now (@donachaidh.bsky.social) March 2, 2026 at 7:56 PM

11.

Why are men?

— Greg Van Belle (@gvbsea.bsky.social) March 2, 2026 at 7:21 PM

12.

Mic drop here

— Zone Left (@zoneleft.bsky.social) March 2, 2026 at 7:09 PM

It’s not the only time she’s got the better of a man.

@espnmina When you’re calling a Simpsons game, you gotta channel your inner Bart at some point… (Ben Dover and Mike Rotch were also considered) #fyp #nfl #thesimpsons #espn ♬ original sound – espnmina

Source Mina Kimes Image Screengrab