This sad little misogynist called ESPN’s NFL analyst a ‘DEI hire’, and her mic-drop comeback didn’t even need words

Meanwhile in men-showing-their-whole-brain-cell world, a TikTok user named Randy weighed in on a post shared by ESPN’s Mina Kimes, who expertly reports on NFL games. Her response kicked him straight into touch – with not a single word needing to be uttered.

Yes, that’s right. That’s an Emmy. Randy deleted his comment and, presumably, slunk off to read Joey Barton fan-fiction …or to write some.

Bluesky users gave a virtual cheer to Mina’s succinct but somehow comprehensive own.

It’s not the only time she’s got the better of a man.

Source Mina Kimes Image Screengrab