Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick confronted shoplifters in south London in a new vigilante video, but people would like to see him tackle theft and crime a bit closer to home

News Reform UK Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick loves a video vigilante stunt.

You might remember when the Reform UK member confronted fare dodgers at Stratford Underground station.

This time he’s turned his attention to shoplifters, filming himself confronting people who have stolen items from shops in Brixton, south London.

Shoplifters are running riot. Parts of the country are feral. If nobody else will confront them, I will. pic.twitter.com/bbZspTCiBP — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 2, 2026

Scum who steal deserve a prison sentence, not sympathy. pic.twitter.com/wprgDu7VgG — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 2, 2026

There’s no doubt that there has been a major surge in shoplifting offences. And there will be lots of people that support Jenrick’s stance that these people should be punished.

But some people have taken the opportunity to remind Jenrick of other crime and theft that he could turn his camera to next…

1. Remember when you helped your mate avoid paying £40m in tax when you was the housing secretary? — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 2, 2026

2. And the towns fund. Don’t forget the towns fund. His first gig. pic.twitter.com/wcEZzpSiHb — Trevor Greetham (@TrevorGreetham) October 2, 2026

4. Anyone remember which party initially cut Police numbers & stations before realising their mistake, upping recruitment so replacing experience with naivety & making them less effective?

Robert??? — SeaninRoundhay ⚫@seaninroundhay.bsky.social (@seaninroundhay) October 2, 2026

5. Robert Jenrick is chasing a guy who stole a bottle of Coke worth about £2, but this is the same Robert Jenrick who helped his mate avoid paying £40 million in tax when he was Housing Secretary. https://t.co/LKVlpN9fkc — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 2, 2026

6. Robert Jenrick takes issue with a black man stealing a bottle of drink, but thinks the old white guy who assaulted a young woman with his crutch “deserves a medal.” Rob’s a hypocrite. https://t.co/NEBe28CG9f pic.twitter.com/aAKVophJUr — Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) October 2, 2026

7. We ran a corner shop in Newcastle for 50 years. White area, so the shoplifters were white. Same crime, different postcode. Robert, film there next. https://t.co/b2iR9ibFxZ — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 2, 2026

9. So you’ll be going after those who miss old PPE under the Tories? — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) October 2, 2026

10. Why don’t you hound your mates for the millions we need rather than hounding people over a couple bottles of coke. https://t.co/nVzhB2QHxi — Joe Lever (@JoeLever89) October 2, 2026

11. You did this. You and the tory party did this. You sucked all the money out of the system. Killed off youth clubs, libraries, mobility schemes, education, extra curricular activities. Destroyed hope and job prospects. You did this. — Divina De Campo stream DECODED (@Divinadecampo) October 2, 2026

12. People shouldn't shop-lift/steal, of course. Yet, do you not think there are societal issues caused by Tory austerity, for example? I think it's a bit rich coming from an ex-Tory who saved his mate 10s of millions unlawfully as well as the billions stolen during Covid e.g. Mone. — Spencer Dean (@SpencerDea2103) October 2, 2026

13. Oh my god, dude. Someone needs to stage an intervention and take your phone away for good. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Stuart Hazeldine (@stuarthazeldine) October 3, 2026