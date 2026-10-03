Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick confronted shoplifters in south London in a new vigilante video, but people would like to see him tackle theft and crime a bit closer to home
Robert Jenrick loves a video vigilante stunt.
You might remember when the Reform UK member confronted fare dodgers at Stratford Underground station.
This time he’s turned his attention to shoplifters, filming himself confronting people who have stolen items from shops in Brixton, south London.
Shoplifters are running riot. Parts of the country are feral.
If nobody else will confront them, I will. pic.twitter.com/bbZspTCiBP
— Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 2, 2026
Scum who steal deserve a prison sentence, not sympathy. pic.twitter.com/wprgDu7VgG
— Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 2, 2026
There’s no doubt that there has been a major surge in shoplifting offences. And there will be lots of people that support Jenrick’s stance that these people should be punished.
But some people have taken the opportunity to remind Jenrick of other crime and theft that he could turn his camera to next…