Donald Trump just shared his secret to living longer and it’s not exactly the fountain of youth he thinks it is

News aspirin donald trump

Donald Trump likes to brag about a lot of things. He brags about acing cognitive tests. He brags about his spelling. He brags about being able to walk up stairs.

It’s all incredibly embarrassing. But this latest boast might be the most revealing in terms of just how little Trump actually understands about what’s going on.

The President of the United States is now bragging about being able to swallow large pills.

In an incoherent rant about how he has been taking Aspirin for the last three and a half decades, Trump boasted that he takes medicine better than anyone else in the history of people taking medicines.

Trump: "I take an aspirin a day. I don’t know if it works but psychologically I need it. It thins the hell out of your blood I guess. I don’t know if it works or not but I’ve been doing it for a long time. And here I am making speeches. I like Bayer aspirin. And I take the big one. They want me to go down to the 80. I take the 386. I don’t know what the hell it is. It’s a monster. They said, ‘Sir, you don’t need that!’ I said, do me a favor, I’ve been doing okay for 35 years. Leave me alone." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2026

Needless to say, Twitter had a lot of questions (and burns).

1. This is better than the writers at SNL. Just cold open with his exact words tonight. — Woofie (@Wolfgangchomper) October 4, 2026

2. “PSYCHOLOGICALLY I need it” is unfortunately immediately entering my vocabulary https://t.co/kzagaEvn5G — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) October 4, 2026

3. Yeah that’s not aspirin. It’s Ambrisentan. Which is used to treat pulmonary embolisms and arterial hypertension. Trump just inadvertently admitted he’s taking medication for cardiovascular/pulmonary disease. https://t.co/40Ks652qm0 pic.twitter.com/RNaNpDpb7E — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) October 5, 2026

4. The craziest part is when all the idiots in the audience start applauding when he just starts ranting and rambling about random bullshit. — Daniel Crawford ☭ (@DanielHC31985) October 4, 2026

5. I’m very much in favor of him not listening to his doctors! — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 4, 2026

6. Tell me he owns shares in Bayer without telling me — Richard Gu (@rgu0114) October 4, 2026

7. Doing ad reads in presidental speeches must be one hell of a gig — The Rest Of Us (@therestofusYT) October 4, 2026