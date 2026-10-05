News aspirin donald trump

Donald Trump just shared his secret to living longer and it’s not exactly the fountain of youth he thinks it is

Saul Hutson. Updated October 5th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Donald Trump likes to brag about a lot of things. He brags about acing cognitive tests. He brags about his spelling. He brags about being able to walk up stairs.

It’s all incredibly embarrassing. But this latest boast might be the most revealing in terms of just how little Trump actually understands about what’s going on.

The President of the United States is now bragging about being able to swallow large pills.

In an incoherent rant about how he has been taking Aspirin for the last three and a half decades, Trump boasted that he takes medicine better than anyone else in the history of people taking medicines.

Needless to say, Twitter had a lot of questions (and burns).

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages:1 2