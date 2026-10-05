Donald Trump just shared his secret to living longer and it’s not exactly the fountain of youth he thinks it is
Donald Trump likes to brag about a lot of things. He brags about acing cognitive tests. He brags about his spelling. He brags about being able to walk up stairs.
It’s all incredibly embarrassing. But this latest boast might be the most revealing in terms of just how little Trump actually understands about what’s going on.
The President of the United States is now bragging about being able to swallow large pills.
In an incoherent rant about how he has been taking Aspirin for the last three and a half decades, Trump boasted that he takes medicine better than anyone else in the history of people taking medicines.
Trump: "I take an aspirin a day. I don’t know if it works but psychologically I need it. It thins the hell out of your blood I guess. I don’t know if it works or not but I’ve been doing it for a long time. And here I am making speeches. I like Bayer aspirin. And I take the big one. They want me to go down to the 80. I take the 386. I don’t know what the hell it is. It’s a monster. They said, ‘Sir, you don’t need that!’ I said, do me a favor, I’ve been doing okay for 35 years. Leave me alone."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2026
Needless to say, Twitter had a lot of questions (and burns).