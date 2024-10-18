Politics boris johnson

Boris Johnson’s book didn’t go sale in time in Brussels because of Brexit – 15 karmically comic responses

Poke Reporter. Updated October 18th, 2024

Boris Johnson is a man who loves the ancient classics, so surely he’d appreciate the irony of all this.

The former PM’s memoirs, Unleashed, went on sale last week to much fanfare and mockery.

However, one place where the book didn’t go on sale right away was in bookshops in Brussels, the scene and the source of so many of Johnson’s battles during his time in office. And the reason? Well…

It turns out that Unleashed was very much leashed in the EU capital upon its publication – because of extra border checks on British imports, due to Brexit.

As Politico reports:

““It didn’t arrive and it’s because of Brexit. It’s ironic,” said an assistant manager at British book retailer Waterstones in central Brussels. The staffer added that British books take around a week longer to reach the EU market as a result of extra checks at the border that were introduced after Brexit.”

Needless to say, people are enjoying the karmic retribution dished out to Johnson.

In related and not remotely surprising news …

Source @archer_rs