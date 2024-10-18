Boris Johnson’s book didn’t go sale in time in Brussels because of Brexit – 15 karmically comic responses

Politics boris johnson

Boris Johnson is a man who loves the ancient classics, so surely he’d appreciate the irony of all this.

The former PM’s memoirs, Unleashed, went on sale last week to much fanfare and mockery.

However, one place where the book didn’t go on sale right away was in bookshops in Brussels, the scene and the source of so many of Johnson’s battles during his time in office. And the reason? Well…

Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha

Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha

(takes breath)

Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha pic.twitter.com/qIaIedPCpG — RS Archer (@archer_rs) October 16, 2024

It turns out that Unleashed was very much leashed in the EU capital upon its publication – because of extra border checks on British imports, due to Brexit.

As Politico reports:

““It didn’t arrive and it’s because of Brexit. It’s ironic,” said an assistant manager at British book retailer Waterstones in central Brussels. The staffer added that British books take around a week longer to reach the EU market as a result of extra checks at the border that were introduced after Brexit.”

Needless to say, people are enjoying the karmic retribution dished out to Johnson.

Unfortunately we need to replace the textbook definition of “hoist on one’s own petard” https://t.co/yK3Fd0RcQm — Kevin Riggle (@kevinriggle) October 17, 2024

It’s no laughing matter people need cheaper toilet paper — David (@David17522949) October 16, 2024

At last a Brexit benefit pic.twitter.com/0BsX4S49hd — Huey the Hill Farmer (@hairyhillfarmer) October 16, 2024

I may re-tweet this over consecutive weeks just for proper historical context. https://t.co/kuO4td0ssg — Terry Coleman (@tcgamer) October 16, 2024

The best comedy in the world is still spawned on British soil. https://t.co/hm3FBbaXUq — Bardoul (@Bardoul) October 16, 2024

Sue Ryder thanks Johnson for Brexit. pic.twitter.com/LYo0P2WxIh — Ian Miles (@IanMile36813250) October 16, 2024

Omg. Karma. Karma always knows your address. https://t.co/A3gzKFlg5k — KatyCourt (@nyckatyc) October 16, 2024

We’re soldiering on somehow … Blitz spirit and all that. https://t.co/lOilPFY7Vm — cdx-foto / Meaisín ceastóireacht (@PluralMonolith) October 16, 2024

When Schadenfreude enters the room pic.twitter.com/QT0uRYEtU6 — Jamboree de Peckham (@HasVulcan) October 16, 2024

This was my exact reaction. It’s so delicious. Like the best Swiss chocolate…that Boris can’t get in the UK without massive taxes. — Sean Angelina (@MemphisBelle111) October 16, 2024

I just checked FNAC and https://t.co/dbzCbrG6GA and it won’t be available in France until 12th November! — Marc Kent (@kenty) October 16, 2024

In related and not remotely surprising news …

Not a single copy sold in Waterstones Manchester. Hahahahahaha

Packed full of lies https://t.co/HhyFBr1AG5 — Helen Peyton (@HelenPeyton) October 16, 2024

