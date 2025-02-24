That billionaire CEO who is striving for immortality has just revealed his latest life-extending plan, and people were quick to point out the flaws

Weird World bryan johnson

We’ve featured a few stories about the eccentric Bryan Johnson here before. The 47-year-old billionaire has long been on a mission to find ways to ‘de-age’ himself, spending millions of dollars along the way.

He augments his exercise regime and extreme diet with less conventional techniques such as injections of plasma into his bloodstream, taken from much younger people.

He also, you may remember, tracks his own and his teenage son’s daily erections and compares the data. As you do.

In one of his most recent X posts he has shared his latest life-extending wheeze.

Turns out he now does his office work in a hyperbaric chamber, a pressurized space where people breathe pure oxygen. Michael Jackson was a big fan of the technology, at least until he died at the age of 50.

Moved my office into my hyperbaric oxygen chamber. pic.twitter.com/8TXfpPpICh — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) February 21, 2025

Many of the replies were entertainingly good old-fashioned mickey-taking.

1.

2.

Consider a bigger desk that you can have closer to your torso, rn you’re reaching for keyboard and mouse and that drives your shoulders forward — Nick Davidov (@Nick_Davidov) February 22, 2025

3.

what are you even doing? dont you just like, swap your blood around and measure boners and stuff? — helli0n.eth (@helli0nEth) February 21, 2025

4.

You may not achieve immortality, but I'm confident you'll achieve memehood — ginko777 (@ginko7771) February 21, 2025

5.

This guy will be outlived by Sicilians who consume nothing but olives, Campari, and cigarettes https://t.co/AF7ygx0JU2 — bschoolboogaloo (@bschoolboogaloo) February 22, 2025

There were also many more replies wondering if this set-up could have quite the opposite effect to that intended.

6.

I thought electronics are not allowed in hyperbaric chambers because of fire risk? — nadir (@Saggn) February 21, 2025

7.

A hot laptop plus oxygen-rich high-pressure air is explosive. Maybe even illegal. https://t.co/8kAtz71jDR. — Jesse Lau (@JesseLauOnX) February 21, 2025

8.

Be very careful about using your electronics in there. So long as they're in good condition you should be fine, but if batteries start swelling or cables start fraying, that device needs to go. Don't insert USB cables in there. One spark, and you're going to have a very bad day. — Garrett Courtney (@CaptVanGarrett) February 22, 2025

9.

Watch out for sparks. Apollo 1 ended badly — Jacob D (@theshadow27) February 22, 2025

10.

Oxygen is very reactive… I have not followed the science too closely, but burning/dying were similar the last time I checked — Allan E (@thedatabase) February 22, 2025

11.

Isn’t it very dangerous to operate a laptop in a 100% O2 environment, especially at high pressure? — Gary Watson (@GaryMWatson) February 22, 2025

12.

How to guide on how to go boom in your own home. @bryan_johnson please reconsider. https://t.co/8kAtz71jDR. https://t.co/0OLg8Cy6Lo — Jesse Lau (@JesseLauOnX) February 21, 2025

Even without the danger, we can confidently state that Mr Johnson’s regimen is not for everyone.

Nothing makes me want to order that pudding, spend a whole night in the pub &happily go whenever my time is up than this loon https://t.co/tPK4tA6R35 — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) February 24, 2025

Bro is so obsessed with staying alive he's never going to live a single day. https://t.co/VGE7QwnQSN — Irish Polithicks (@IrishPolithicks) February 23, 2025

My 100 year old Catholic grandmother had 12 kids, smoked for 30 years and eats like one potato a day. She lives independently, wears (very) high heels and until a couple of years ago walked several miles a day. This clown could never. https://t.co/dstCf2sEOF — Kelley Losier (@KelleyLosier) February 23, 2025

