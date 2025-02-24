Weird World bryan johnson

That billionaire CEO who is striving for immortality has just revealed his latest life-extending plan, and people were quick to point out the flaws

David Harris. Updated February 24th, 2025

We’ve featured a few stories about the eccentric Bryan Johnson here before. The 47-year-old billionaire has long been on a mission to find ways to ‘de-age’ himself, spending millions of dollars along the way.

He augments his exercise regime and extreme diet with less conventional techniques such as injections of plasma into his bloodstream, taken from much younger people.

He also, you may remember, tracks his own and his teenage son’s daily erections and compares the data. As you do.

In one of his most recent X posts he has shared his latest life-extending wheeze.

Turns out he now does his office work in a hyperbaric chamber, a pressurized space where people breathe pure oxygen. Michael Jackson was a big fan of the technology, at least until he died at the age of 50.

Many of the replies were entertainingly good old-fashioned mickey-taking.

There were also many more replies wondering if this set-up could have quite the opposite effect to that intended.

Even without the danger, we can confidently state that Mr Johnson’s regimen is not for everyone.

