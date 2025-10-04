News donald trump

This US news anchor believes Donald Trump is showing signs of actually being “insane” – 12 responses that are of sound mind

Michael White. Updated October 4th, 2025

What more can be said about Donald Trump? Well, plenty it seems.

Step forward Lawrence O’Donnell, anchor of the US news show The Last Word. He used one of his episodes this week to argue that, far from demonstrating common or garden psychological damage, the US president is, he believes, showing “public flashes of insanity”.

It’s one of the punchiest takes on Donald Trump so far in his second term (which isn’t even nine months old yet. There’s still three-ish long years to go).

O’Donnell said:

“How many flashes of insanity from a president should we tolerate? That sounds like something that deserves a zero tolerance policy, and we have never seen public flashes of insanity from any president other than Donald Trump. We now see them every day.”

He added:

“The president gives every indication that you could possibly ask for that he has lost his mind, and every single elected Republican official in Washington excuses it. Most of them run away from it. They don’t even want to talk about it.”

It comes in the same week that Pennsylvania state representative Madeleine Dean confronted Republican House Speaker, Mike Johnson, about Trump’s mental stability. That came on the back of Trump’s extraordinary, rambling speech in front of the country’s top military leaders in Quantico.

O’Donnell’s “insanity” argument has gone viral on Twitter/X, as you’d well expect. Here’s a taster of some of the responses, led by Fawlty Towers comedy legend John Cleese.

