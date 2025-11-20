US conspiracy theories the good liars

You can almost pinpoint the moment this flat-earther’s theories broke the interviewer’s brain

Poke Staff. Updated November 20th, 2025

We’ve all watched as The Good LiarsJason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – hear some of the most ridiculous theories ever, such as about how great guns are or why equal marriage is against the Bible.

In this interview, a Flat-Earther’s theory about the Sun – or suns – slightly broke Jason’s brain – and ours.

“Literally everybody has their own suns. There’s a different sun for everybody.”

“What do you mean a different sun? I don’t understand that. Like you mean – you’re saying that there’s a difference sun here in Las Vegas than there is in New York?”

“You’re not looking at the same sun there, correct.”

“So how many Suns are there?”

“As many people who are viewing it.”

“Every individual person has their own sun? What?”

“The Sun’s no more than 50 miles away at any given time and there’s …”

“Fifty! Wait, wait, wait – but wait a second. Aeroplanes go up in the sky.”

“That’s right and it’s like a rainbow.”

“How come the Sun doesn’t get bigger when you’re in an aeroplane?”

“The closer you move to it, the farther it moves from you. It’s like a rainbow. And the Sun isn’t a thing.”

“This is gonna break me, man. This is gonna break me.”

It broke us, too, Jason.

There was much facepalming on Twitter.

There might be an explanation.

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab