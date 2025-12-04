Politics donald trump ted cruz

When it comes to publicly groveling in front of Donald Trump, Ted Cruz just lowered the bar to subterranean levels

Saul Hutson. Updated December 4th, 2025

Texas Senator, Ted Cruz, has made a career out of publicly humiliating himself. There was the time he tried, and failed, to clean up some public vandalism, there was his truly disturbing Freudian slip, and let’s not forget when he blamed George Soros for the No Kings rallies. But even for Ted, this latest appearance stoops to new, gross levels of shamelessness.

Here’s Ted speaking directly to President Trump in front of cameras, the media, and all the world to see. Watch as he puckers up and smooches the ring in the most over-the-top manner possible.

It’s become clear the more you fawn over the President publicly, the more entrenched you become in his inner circle. As all of the Magas in office scramble to get closer to the big orange blob in the middle, they seem to be fighting over who can embarrass themselves the most.

Judging by the online reactions, Ted Cruz seems to be in the lead.

