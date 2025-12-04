When it comes to publicly groveling in front of Donald Trump, Ted Cruz just lowered the bar to subterranean levels

Politics donald trump ted cruz

Texas Senator, Ted Cruz, has made a career out of publicly humiliating himself. There was the time he tried, and failed, to clean up some public vandalism, there was his truly disturbing Freudian slip, and let’s not forget when he blamed George Soros for the No Kings rallies. But even for Ted, this latest appearance stoops to new, gross levels of shamelessness.

Here’s Ted speaking directly to President Trump in front of cameras, the media, and all the world to see. Watch as he puckers up and smooches the ring in the most over-the-top manner possible.

Ted Cruz: “Mr President, I think objectively on the merits, the case can be made that there’s never been a president who has had a greater positive impact on the children of America than you have.” pic.twitter.com/aNl1NRSWDt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

It’s become clear the more you fawn over the President publicly, the more entrenched you become in his inner circle. As all of the Magas in office scramble to get closer to the big orange blob in the middle, they seem to be fighting over who can embarrass themselves the most.

Judging by the online reactions, Ted Cruz seems to be in the lead.

1.

Why even get an MRI at all when Ted Cruz is so far up your ass he can move around at will and report on anything. https://t.co/gHZUm28Zqr — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 2, 2025

2.

His budget cut school lunches for 18 million children, so probably not Ted https://t.co/EflFFJTmgp — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) December 2, 2025

3.

Cruz patting Trump on the back while the Epstein elephant awkwardly occupies the room. — Theophilus M (@theophilus367) December 2, 2025

4.

am old enough to remember when this happened: https://t.co/CuxOScXXOu pic.twitter.com/GX1lp3LnCR — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) December 3, 2025

5.

Any parent who thinks their children should behave like Trump is a shitty parent. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) December 3, 2025

6.

Just ask Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/r9TWVID5XJ — Brooks D. Simpson (@BrooksDSimpson) December 3, 2025

7.

8.

Especially Ted Cruz’s children – whose mother Trump called ugly… — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) December 2, 2025

9.

Nobody grovels quite like Ted Cruz. https://t.co/5IPDhHLhPM — John Collins (@Logically_JC) December 3, 2025

10.

My ten year old niece thinks Trump is the son of God because whenever he comes on tv I whisper “Jesus Christ.” — _ (@SundaeDivine) December 2, 2025

11.

Yeah getting rid of the Dept of Education? He’s all about the kids. — Rhonda Lynn (@frogsgirl2016) December 2, 2025

12.

Nuts clipped since 2016 lmao https://t.co/zToMNNVUnI pic.twitter.com/VHaSWck9lp — Liberal Hegemony Enjoyer (@LiberalHegemony) December 3, 2025

13.

You don’t get any more greasy than the slippery snake Ted Cruz.

Just a gross repulsive shitbag. https://t.co/si7tQkd34h — Troy Westwood (@TroyWestwood) December 2, 2025

READ MORE

Kristi Noem thanked Trump for preventing hurricanes, and we want to be there when she learns there isn’t a Nobel Prize for Sycophancy

Source: Twitter @atrupar