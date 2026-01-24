House Speaker Mike Johnson told an anti-abortion rally that his parents had been pressured to have him aborted, and the brutal jokes wrote themselves

News abortion mike johnson the US

To Mike Johnson now, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Trump enabler and a man prone to walking right into opportunities to be mocked.

Johnson appeared at a March for Life rally of anti-abortion activists in Washington DC on Friday. He told a story of how he was the product of teen pregnancy and that his parents at the time were pressurised to have an abortion.

Johnson: I was the product of an unplanned teen pregnancy and a lot of people tried to convince my young parents that they should take care of that problem pic.twitter.com/CDqRgZwgiy — Acyn (@Acyn) January 23, 2026

He said:

“I was the product of an unplanned teen pregnancy exactly one year before Roe. A lot of people tried to convince my very young parents that they should just take care of that problem. But I am eternally grateful that they allowed me the chance at life.”

Well, you can imagine the jokes that followed that admission. Sit back and enjoy this selection.

1.

This is supposed to make me oppose abortion? https://t.co/D1W11AeXJb — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 23, 2026

2.

Never seen a more glowing endorsement for abortion https://t.co/QgPwHml5lg — Oh That Tyler (@OhThatTyler) January 24, 2026

3.

So his mother had a choice and wasn't forced by the government. Now, he wants to use the government to force other women?!?!? https://t.co/Rit83dPNb4 — Eric Garcia for Congress (@EricG1247) January 23, 2026

4.

The world if Mike Johnson’s mom would have gotten an abortion https://t.co/v10bkpleKh pic.twitter.com/rEKgyfh7Im — Lukey Supreme (@ChicagoTrashBoy) January 23, 2026

5.

Mike Johnson’s parents made a lot of bad choices, but I think having him was probably the worst one. — Lucifer (@LucifersTweetz) January 23, 2026

6.

An unwanted child… Explains a lot https://t.co/vDT8i2JvoT — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 24, 2026

7.

I hear stories like this often, and they are powerful. They matter. But while “my parents chose to have me” is indeed a beautiful story, “my parents weren’t sure if they wanted a kid but the government said they had to” is not. https://t.co/dwKThWZpUM — Tom Brennan (@Brennanator) January 23, 2026

8.

Considering they gave birth to someone who never knows anything, hasn’t heard anything, and has made innumerable people’s lives worse? They should’ve listened https://t.co/Dk6r59wsUl — Great Value Zac Efron (@ThisbeMadsen) January 24, 2026

9.

To quote former Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam “Let me make quite clear that I am for abortion and, in your case sir, we should make it retrospective”. https://t.co/HgXdCHJvhX — Kara (@KaraLambo) January 23, 2026

10.

This is the best argument for allowing abortion that I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/jZB13RsfuZ — Adam Roberts (@amateurgourmet) January 23, 2026

11.

What could have been pic.twitter.com/HFP7qS2yld — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) January 23, 2026

12.

And then little Mike grew up to be Damien from The Omen. pic.twitter.com/pFuh37unXq — Johan Nilson Nagel (@NagelNilson) January 23, 2026

13.

It's too bad they haven't figured out how to do retroactive abortions yet. — Tommie Jayne (@real_artisan) January 24, 2026

14.

My mom always said if I can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all Still thinking. — Aquaryte (@Austro313) January 23, 2026

15.

how many time travelers did his parents talk to https://t.co/tXDGy602hR — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) January 23, 2026

16.

anti-choice argument: what if that baby would have grown up to cure cancer

pro-abortion argument: there's a better chance the baby will grow up to be a weird little bitch like mike johnson. lots more weird little bitches in the world than cancer cures. https://t.co/g34Jy4il2W — Erin "Skeleton Factory" Ryan (@morninggloria) January 23, 2026

17.

