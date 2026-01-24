News abortion mike johnson the US

House Speaker Mike Johnson told an anti-abortion rally that his parents had been pressured to have him aborted, and the brutal jokes wrote themselves

Michael White. Updated January 24th, 2026

To Mike Johnson now, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Trump enabler and a man prone to walking right into opportunities to be mocked.

Johnson appeared at a March for Life rally of anti-abortion activists in Washington DC on Friday. He told a story of how he was the product of teen pregnancy and that his parents at the time were pressurised to have an abortion.

He said:

“I was the product of an unplanned teen pregnancy exactly one year before Roe. A lot of people tried to convince my very young parents that they should just take care of that problem. But I am eternally grateful that they allowed me the chance at life.”

Well, you can imagine the jokes that followed that admission. Sit back and enjoy this selection.

Source: Twitter/X/Acyn