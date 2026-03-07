Entertainment donald trump hollywood Iran

Ben Stiller told the White House to remove ‘Tropic Thunder’ from its moronic Iran war video, but his replies to MAGAs in the comments are the real box office gold

Michael White. Updated March 7th, 2026

Here’s a sentence you didn’t probably expect to read this morning: Ben Stiller is at war with the White House.

Ah, welcome to Donald Trump’s America!

The actor was one of the many who spoke out about the White House’s almost unbelievably demented video that it put out splicing together clips from war movies and video games with real footage from the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Here’s the abomination in question.

Well, one of the clips featured is from Stiller’s 2008 hit comedy, Tropic Thunder, a movie about actors making a war movie, co-starring Robert Downey Jr, Jack Black and Tom Cruise.

And Stiller wasn’t having it.

He wrote:

“Hey White House, please remove the Tropic Thunder clip. We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie.”

People cheered Stiller on for taking a stand.

Then, of course, some of the more MAGA-oriented started getting up in Stiller’s comments – as this person predicted.

But don’t worry, Stiller was ready for them.

And the best of all, this reference to Stiller’s hit Meet The Parents, where he plays a nurse named Gaylord Focker.

Great work Ben!