Ben Stiller told the White House to remove ‘Tropic Thunder’ from its moronic Iran war video, but his replies to MAGAs in the comments are the real box office gold

Entertainment donald trump hollywood Iran

Here’s a sentence you didn’t probably expect to read this morning: Ben Stiller is at war with the White House.

Ah, welcome to Donald Trump’s America!

The actor was one of the many who spoke out about the White House’s almost unbelievably demented video that it put out splicing together clips from war movies and video games with real footage from the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Here’s the abomination in question.

JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY. 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/0502N6a3rL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 6, 2026

Well, one of the clips featured is from Stiller’s 2008 hit comedy, Tropic Thunder, a movie about actors making a war movie, co-starring Robert Downey Jr, Jack Black and Tom Cruise.

And Stiller wasn’t having it.

Hey White House, please remove the Tropic Thunder clip. We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie. https://t.co/dMQqRxxVCa — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 6, 2026

He wrote:

“Hey White House, please remove the Tropic Thunder clip. We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie.”

People cheered Stiller on for taking a stand.

1.

Thank you @BenStiller for making this request & providing proof to all the world that there are Americans who do not share in our administration’s moral depravity & who appreciate the gravity of war. You—one of our greatest artists—do not see war as entertainment—bc it’s not… — Amy Coplan (@amycoplan) March 6, 2026

2.

Thank you, Mr. Stiller! The Academy, DGA, WGA, and SAG should put out a joint statement on behalf of their artists professionals condemning the use of these clips. https://t.co/bMZ9uVGQi0 — The Fair Witness 🌈⚖️🇺🇸 (@adamross) March 6, 2026

Then, of course, some of the more MAGA-oriented started getting up in Stiller’s comments – as this person predicted.

3.

About to get 100s of redneck man children crying in your comments — Jedi Knight ™ (@sirferrell2) March 6, 2026

But don’t worry, Stiller was ready for them.

4.

Usually to protest war — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 7, 2026

5.

You are entitled to your opinion — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 6, 2026

6.

Correct — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 7, 2026

7.

Good one – hoisted on my own… — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 7, 2026

8.

I bet you’d be nicer in person. All the best. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 6, 2026

9.

Thanks for the follow! — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 6, 2026

And the best of all, this reference to Stiller’s hit Meet The Parents, where he plays a nurse named Gaylord Focker.

10.

Gay Focker actually. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 7, 2026

Great work Ben!